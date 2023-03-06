All the Beauty in the World review: the art world through a museum guard’s eyes

A visitor admires a Fernand Leger painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Like Victorian children, or Melania Trump, museum guards are seen but rarely heard. For most visitors they’re ornamental, and I’ve always been impressed by how galleries seem to accessorise with them: the White Cube in Bermondsey is staffed by flittish, black-clad things, while threadbare gents with excellent eyebrows tack through Tate Britain’s halls like ships of the line nosing through heavy fog.

But Patrick Bringley has got one up on most other museum guards I’ve encountered: he speaks. And in some style. All the Beauty in the World is an account of the decade he spent as a guard at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s a gentle mix of memoir and criticism, with episodes snagged around one or two of the Met’s more than 1.5m artworks.

Aged 25, Bringley quit his glamorous but dull job at the New Yorker and signed up for the dark blue suit, clip-on tie and calves of iron required to be one of the Met’s guards. The initial push was the death of his elder brother from cancer. They were close; and Bringley and his family nursed him through the last, wrenching stages of his illness. After his death, Bringley writes, he “badly want[ed] to stand still a while.” Hence the guard job. Hence the Met.

The Museum is an entire world. Opened in 1880, it’s a hodge-podge of 5,000 years of history: turn left for the Old Masters, right for the Asmat penis gourds. Head down the hall for a full-scale Egyptian temple, transported wholesale from Cairo to spend its days overlooking Central Park. Bringley is a marvellous guide to this strange, hermetic universe. There’s a wonderful section where he takes readers through a typical start to his day, beetling between the Museum’s restricted areas and its public galleries: a paseo with all the bustle and snap of a Wes Anderson skit.

Yet as the years go on, Bringley comes to realise the Met’s greatest treasures might be his fellow guards. Inducting a newbie around his duties, his softly-spoken colleague reveals he is an ex-banker who fled Nigeria after an assassination attempt: “I took a bullet in my left arm and eight in my stomach. By the grace of God, no vital organs were pierced.”

I came away with renewed respect for a role which involves standing for up to 14 hours a day, often on brutally unforgiving floors. (Unsurprisingly, guards rate shifts not by the quality of the art around them, but by the material of a particular gallery’s floors: wood is good, marble a killer.) And in the future, I’ll watch out for “guard marks”: the tell-tale scuff patches on museum walls where generations of watchers have eased their aching joints. Fittingly, their patient presence has now become art too.

Bringley can write very well. He delightfully compares the guard’s sense of time, for instance, to that of an aristocrat’s: “where the hours are idled away with princely detachment (for a modest hourly wage).” But the book falters in its digressions into criticism. The closer he gets to the art, the blurrier the prose becomes, on occasion thawing into outright mystic slush. By contrast, those sections dealing with his brother’s death are among its simplest and strongest – you wish an editor had encouraged similar crispness throughout.

Still, on its own terms, All the Beauty in the World succeeds joyously. Bringley has written an artful, thoughtful tribute to his brother and to the institution which helped salve his absence. It’s a memoir of grieving, then – but also an account of growing up and out of loss. In the years described, Bringley marries and becomes a father: his days are no longer his to beguile away. He ends with a recognition that “life can be about simplicity and stillness… but also the head-down work of living and struggling and growing”. It’s a message well worth hearing.

