Beauty tools that double as bathroom decor? These products improve skin, makeup application, and make great gifts too

Beauty lovers: If you were to peek into your bathroom right now, how many things are on the counter?

If the number is over 10 and looking at the variety of creams, lotions, and soaps stresses you out, it’s time to get organized.

Counter clutter is overwhelming - it crowds your ability to use your space freely and clean efficiently. Even worse, there’s a chance that you haven’t used a number of the products that sit out on display.

Instead of wasting valuable surface area on your countertop or inside your vanity, why not invest in beauty tools that double as bathroom decor?

There’s a number of innovative products on the market that improve skin and makeup application at the same time they function as just another part of your bathroom. Plus, they make great gifts too.

Ready to treat yourself or a loved one? Check out the many benefits of the beauty tools listed below.

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror in White More

Simplehuman created the Sensor Mirror on the premise that under the wrong lighting, makeup colours can fool you. The brand’s tru-lux light system allows you to see subtle variations in your makeup colour so that you end up with flawless application. The Sensor Mirror detects when you are in front of it and lights up automatically as your face approaches. It also recharges with a standard USB and one charge lasts up to five weeks - bonus.

Beaupretty Vintage Handheld Mirror More