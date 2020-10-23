Beauty tools that double as bathroom decor? These products improve skin, makeup application, and make great gifts too

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Beauty lovers: If you were to peek into your bathroom right now, how many things are on the counter?
If the number is over 10 and looking at the variety of creams, lotions, and soaps stresses you out, it’s time to get organized.
Counter clutter is overwhelming - it crowds your ability to use your space freely and clean efficiently. Even worse, there’s a chance that you haven’t used a number of the products that sit out on display.
Instead of wasting valuable surface area on your countertop or inside your vanity, why not invest in beauty tools that double as bathroom decor?
There’s a number of innovative products on the market that improve skin and makeup application at the same time they function as just another part of your bathroom. Plus, they make great gifts too.
Ready to treat yourself or a loved one? Check out the many benefits of the beauty tools listed below.
Simplehuman Sensor Mirror
Simplehuman created the Sensor Mirror on the premise that under the wrong lighting, makeup colours can fool you. The brand’s tru-lux light system allows you to see subtle variations in your makeup colour so that you end up with flawless application. The Sensor Mirror detects when you are in front of it and lights up automatically as your face approaches. It also recharges with a standard USB and one charge lasts up to five weeks - bonus.
SHOP IT: Simplehuman, $250
Beaupretty Vintage Handheld Mirror
Anyone else getting Magic Mirror vibes? Now, you can play out your very own Disney princess fantasy with one of these vintage handheld mirrors. In contrast to the Simplehuman Sensor Mirror, it’s far less techie but much more portable. Not to mention, it looks pretty displayed on a bathroom counter. Gift one to your favourite beauty.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $16
TriPollar Stop X High Frequency Facial Machine
Is it a trophy? A high tech razor? No, it’s a non-invasive beauty tool that uses radio frequency technology to encourage collagen and elastin production in the skin by TriPollar. All you have to do is apply a thin layer of the brand’s preparation gel to a clean, dry face and then go in with this rose gold gadget to achieve a plumper, more youthful looking complexion.
SHOP IT: Net-A-Porter, $400
Dior Prestige Crème Applicator Duo
Though Dior’s Prestige La Crème is sold separately (and costs a whopping $460), you can enjoy scooping all of your favourite face creams out of their pots with these tiny gold applicators and decorate your countertop with them afterward. Better yet, gift one to a friend who enjoys making their daily skin care routine a luxurious, five-star spa experience.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $55
Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer
The Vanity Planet Aira Facial Steamer looks just like a diffuser on the bathroom counter, except it helps clarify your complexion using an ion generator to enrich water molecules, allowing steam to penetrate and clean even deeper. Facial steaming improves blood circulation, makes skin more receptive to treatments, and results in a softer, more hydrated appearance.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $80
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Case
Instead of adding to a mess of products and devices on your countertop with a bulky hairdryer, store yours away in a pretty box. Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer comes in a vivid red case along with three magnetic styling attachments. Its intelligent heat control system measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage. Plus, with a hole instead of a grille, there's nothing to catch your hair - finally.
SHOP IT: Hudson’s Bay, $550
Shiseido Cleansing Massage Brush
If you’ve been looking to power-up your cleanser, try this two-in-one Cleansing Massage Brush from Shiseido or gift it to a fellow skincare lover. It heightens the benefits of foaming cleansers at the same time it provides a gentle massage that increases blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. When you’re done your daily detox, simply place it back in its holder and go on with your day.
SHOP IT: Hudson’s Bay, $29
KORA Organics Rose Quartz Gua Sha Heart Facial Sculptor
On top of all the benefits that gua sha has for skin, the stones it is practiced with make beautiful bathroom adornments, like the KORA Organics Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor. Rose Quartz is known as the “love stone” and helps release stress and anxiety. After de-puffing, lifting, and sculpting your face with it, you’ll want to treat yourself to a little self-care more often.
SHOP IT: KORA Organics, $58
Marmur Metamorphosis MMSphere 2.0
Featured in Vogue as one of the best skin care tools to start using this fall, New York City dermatologist Ellen Marmur’s state-of-the-art light machine, the MMSphere 2.0, activates your skincare products and increases their potency using LED therapy. The smartphone-driven device triggers properties in Marmur’s line of face masks and serums using different coloured lights; blue light reduces inflammation, redness, and fights bacteria that causes acne, red light soothes skin and reduces redness, and green light reduces wrinkles by improving collagen synthesis.
The MMSphere’s amber light rays can also improve mood and symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in addition to creating a calming ambience in your powder room.
SHOP IT: MMSkincare, $795
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.