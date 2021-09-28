Our Beauty Staff Loved Using These 8 Products in September

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

Whether or not you're into cooler temperatures, a brisk breeze, and pumpkin spice everything, fall is here. So it's time to get your beauty routine in order accordingly.

During the summer months, we were able to give our skin and hair a break from heavy moisturizing products (for the most part), but now with colder weather on the way, it's time to revamp our regimen and give ourselves the extra nourishment our bodies need.

This month, we were focused on keeping our strands silky smooth, conditioning our lashes, and making sure that our skin stays buttery soft.

Ahead, our editors' picks for the best beauty products of September 2021.

RELATED: 15 New Beauty Products to Help Welcome Fall

Aunt Jackie's Don't Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Curling Gel

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

Whether I'm doing a wash-and-go or twisting my hair after wash day, a gel that's able to smooth and define my curls without the crunch is always a necessity. Aunty Jackie's does all that, plus it helps to keep my soils stretched, moisturized, and bouncy. It's also a great product to use to create a slicked back bun for when I just need my hair out of my face. — Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

To shop: $6; sallybeauty.com

Solvasa Beauty Crystal Energy Wand

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

I tend to go through fads where I try out new tools for a period of time then give up. However, this face roller has me hooked. I've tried other rose quartz rollers, but this goes beyond your basic designs. I love the battery-operated vibration: it really helps to depuff under the eyes, ease muscle tension, and boost circulation. The wand comfortably fits the contours of the face and enables effective lymphatic drainage. Overall, my face looks and feels a lot healthier. — Omenaa Boakye, Contributing Beauty Writer

To shop: $200; solvasabeauty.com

Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

I have to start off by saying that this product definitely lives up to its name, because it works wonders on my dry curls. After shampooing and detangling in the shower, I apply this mask from root to ends, clip up my hair, and sit under my hair steamer for around 20 to 30 minutes. Once I rinse it out, my hair feels buttery soft — and stays that way for the entire week. — Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Story continues

To shop: $10; sallybeauty.com

VIDEO: What Exactly Is Sulfate — and What Does It Do?

JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

There are a number of celebrity beauty brands that have launched in the past year, but JVN is one of the standouts. Both the products and their ingredients reflect Jonathan Van Ness's decade-long experience working behind the chair. The Nurture Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner have become go-tos in my shower because the shampoo cleanses hair without leaving it dry and stripped and the conditioner leaves my hair unbelievably soft and shiny. Seriously, I can effortlessly run my fingers through my hair in the shower after rinsing out the conditioner — it's that hydrating. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

To shop shampoo: $18; sephora.com

To shop conditioner: $18; sephora.com

Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

During the fall my hair gets really dry. I recently tried out Crème of Nature's Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment and now my hair feels so hydrated. The Argan Oil infused into the formula helps to enrich my strands with the moisture they need. — Omenaa Boakye, Contributing Beauty Writer

To shop: $5; target.com

Amika SoulFood Hair Mask

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

It's no secret that summer can be hard on your hair — from chlorine pools and salty oceans to those highlights you just had to get at the beginning of the season. Summer always makes my hair dry, and this summer was no exception. Factor in the humidity, and I'm left with dry, frizzy, knotty hair. In fact, I started struggling to comb through my hair after showers. Let's just say it would end in a fight between me and my comb as I yanked on my hair. So as we move into fall, I decided to give my hair some extra TLC using the Amika SoulFood Hair Mask a try, and I was instantly impressed. First off, the mask smells incredible (and the fragrance lasts until your next shower). To use, you simply leave it in for five minutes before rinsing out, and voila! Following the shower, my hair combs through with ease and feels so soft and sleek after blowing it dry. I use the mask once a week, and even in between uses, I've noticed my hair is less knotty and frizzy. — Tess Petak, SEO Writer

To shop: $28; amazon.com

Soft Services Carea Cream

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

This cream fits all of the requirements I look for in a body lotion: it offers deep, long-lasting hydration and dries down quickly so there's no need to stand naked in my apartment as I wait for it to absorb. The secret sauce is urea, an ingredient that's both moisturizing and gently exfoliating so skin feels instantly soft and smooth. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

To shop: $40; softservices.co

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Editor's Picks October

Courtesy/InStyle

This was the summer of weddings and events now that we're having those again following the COVID-19 lockdown. I have naturally short, blonde stubby lashes, so it can be hard to get my eyes to pop in photographs, but I also hate the hassle of dealing with falsies — and they always make my eyes look smaller. So I decided to try the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum to naturally lengthen and thicken my lashes. After 12 weeks of applying the serum, I couldn't believe my eyes (pun intended). My lashes were longer, thicker, more voluminous, and curly. All I have to do now to get my eyes to stand out is apply my go-to mascara. When it came time for the wedding, I applied my mascara and everyone in the bridal party told me I looked like I was wearing false lashes. Mission accomplished. — Tess Petak, SEO Writer

To shop: $65; ulta.com