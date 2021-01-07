This beauty and skincare storage hack has more than 13,600 reviews on Amazon - and it's on sale for $55
Every skincare and beauty fan can appreciate a trendy storage solution that to helps to both declutter their vanity table and offer safe-keeping of beloved serums, masks and moisturizers.
One easy and effective way to store your products is with a skincare fridge, like the AstroAI Mini Fridge which is on sale right now for $55 through Amazon Canada.
AstroAI Mini Fridge
SHOP IT: Amazon, $55 (originally $65)
What is it?
Available in four colours, the AstroAI Mini Fridge is made to hold up four litres of products. Not only can these fridges seamlessly fit into any space, but they are also made portable and travel-friendly. Just securely close the door and keep products cool without having to unpack and pack for weekend getaways.
Just like robot vacuums and voice-control speakers, these mini fridges offer luxury and convenience you never knew you needed. Sure, a bathroom cabinet does the job when it comes to safely storing your skincare, but in case you haven’t tried it yet, keeping certain products in the fridge can help stabilize your special formulas and, of course, keep them chill for cool and fresher application. And rather having those expensive formulas cooped up by a carton of eggs and last night’s leftovers, these mini skincare fridges are perfectly sized to keep 10-step routines safe and clean while also being compact to keep on your bathroom counter or bedroom which is probably why they continue to be a huge trend in the beauty world.
What people are saying
The AstroAl Mini Fridge has earned rave reviews from beauty fans and more than 13,600 customer reviews and a 4.3 out of five star rating. The affordable and compact design helps has helped thousands of people get the most out of their products.
“This is the cutest thing ever. I’ve been wanting a mini fridge for my skincare and face mask for a few months now but never thought it was worth it. I finally gave in and bought this one and I’m so happy! It’s so cute and it does its job. I followed the instructions on the manual and it actually came with a card where I register my product to extend its warranty! Happy with my purchase, get it if you want a cute little fridge in your room, reads one five-star review.
“I love my skincare fridge! I keep my vitamin C serum in there. I keep some of my eye, face, sleeping masks and jade roller in there. So much easier having this in my room. It saves me from running to the food fridge downstairs every time I want something chilled,” echoes another. “Very happy with [this] purchase! I've thought about buying one for a while, glad I finally got it! The fan is extremely quiet. Highly recommend.”
Verdict
If you’re a beauty lover, then you already know how pricey some of our favourite makeup and skincare products can be. A mini fridge can help prolong the life of your products and clear up valuable space on your vanity.
The AstroAl mini fridge does more than just store beauty favourites - it’s also perfect for new mothers who want to keep bottled breast milk in the nursery or for anybody wishing to keep things cold in a dorm room or bedroom. At just $55, this mini-fridge is a worthy investment that’s sure to get plenty of use.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
