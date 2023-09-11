UPDATED: All The Beauty Retail Expansions of 2023

Updated Sept. 8

January

Moon Juice

Moon Juice

Adaptogenic-based skin care and ingestible brand, Moon Juice, has launched in over 1,300 Ulta Beauty doors. The California-based brand has been available at Sephora since 2017, and is bringing 13 stock keeping units to Ulta through the retailer’s Conscious Beauty initiative and new Wellness Shop.

More from WWD

Nutrafol

Nutrafol Women’s Nutraceuticals

Previously available only at Amazon, salons and health care providers in addition to its direct-to-consumer website, hair growth brand Nutrafol is entering 80 Sephora doors. The Unilever-owned brand harnesses a patented Synergen Complex to address causes of hair loss including aging, stress, hormone imbalance, nutrition and more.

Neostrata

Neostrata’s Enlighten and Restore collections.

Previously available only in dermatologist’s office, Johnson & Johnson-owned skin care brand Neostrata is hitting retail for the first time. It has launched on target.com, and is rolling out to 147 Target stores across the U.S.

February

Selfless by Hyram

Selfless by Hyram

After the brand’s surprise January exit from Sephora, skinfluencer Hyram Yarbro’s Selfless by Hyram will debut at more than 700 Target doors and target.com on Feb. 5. The brand, created in partnership with The Inkey List, also has a strong purpose-led agenda.

Loops Beauty

Loops Beauty hydrogel masks.

Celebrity-loved hydrogel mask brand Loops Beauty is debuting four stock keeping units in more than 1,500 Target stores, and online at the retailer. Actress Camila Mendes is the brand’s creative director.

Beia

Beia

Sexual wellness line Beia is entering four Neiman Marcus doors in New York, Boston, Dallas and Atlanta, and online, as part of the retailer’s sexual wellness pilot program. The vegan line bills itself as “skin care that elevates your sex life.”

Chill Tips

Chillhouse Chill Tips

New York City-based wellness center, Chillhouse, has launched its first products at retail. Press-on Chill Tips will be avaiable in five styles online at target.com and in 519 Target stores.

Story continues

Mara

Mara

Algae-infused skin care brand Mara is now available at sephora.com, and will launch in 252 Sephora stores beginning March 10. The “blue beauty” brand is also sold at Anthropologie, Free People and Credo Beauty.

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare — one of Sephora’s top selling acne brands — has come to Ulta. The brand is rolling out to 1,359 stores with six hero skus, including its newly launched Acne Day Dot.

Ourself

Ourself

Biotechnology-backed Ourself has entered 25 Nordstrom doors. Nordstrom joins Violet Gray, Moda Operandi and Blue Mercury as the fourth retailer to carry the brand since its direct-to-consumer launch in February 2022.

Iris&Romeo

Iris&Romeo

Credo Beauty has gained a new initiate. Skin care and makeup brand Iris&Romeo has launched all six of its products online and at 11 of the clean beauty retailer’s locations nationwide.

March

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten’s fragrances.

Exactly one year after the designer’s beauty foray, Dries Van Noten’s fragrances, makeup and beauty accessories are launching at Bergdorf Goodman March 2. Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Selfridges, the Belgian designer’s fragrances contain at least 85 percent natural ingredients.

Athena Club

Athena Club enters Target.

Digitally native grooming, wellness and period product brand, Athena Club, has come to Target. Marking the company’s first mass retail foray, Athena Club’s hair removal products, including its razor kit, wax strip kits and shaving foam, all costing $11.99 or less, have entered 1,600 doors.

Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve is launching at Ulta.

Bali-inspired Coco & Eve — which claims to have grown 240 percent in the last 24 months — has made its brick-and-mortar debut at Ulta. Consumers can now shop the brand’s Sunny Honey tanning line, which includes bronzing foam, face drops and a bronzing mist at 440 Ulta stores.

Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty

Customizable hair, skin and body care brand Function of Beauty is expanding its international presence, launching in 380 Boots stores in the U.K and Ireland. The Boots product assortment will include four shampoo and conditioner bases curated by hair type, and 10 hair goal boosters that support specific hair goals.

Hanahana Beauty

Hanahana Beauty Shea Body Butter

As part of Ulta’s Sparked program, through which the retailer highlights up-and-coming brands, Hanahana Beauty has launched its shea body butter in 400 doors. Consumers can also shop the brand’s body bar and pore-detoxifying powder mask at ultabeauty.com.

Gainful

Gainful

Gainful’s hydrating and performance-boosting powders are shoppable at nearly all Target doors nationwide, marking the nutrition brand’s first retail partnership.

Kristin Ess Hair

Kristin Ess

Maesa-backed Kristin Ess Hair is launching in over 2,000 Walmart doors. The expansion comes weeks after the celebrity hairstylist and parent company resolved a dispute which rose last year when the former sued Maesa to reclaim the rights to her brand. Ess announced via Instagram in March that she was dropping the suit, and her eponymous brand would continue operating under Maesa.

Soleil Toujours

Soleil Toujours

Sephora has gained a new SPF brand; seven of Soleil Toujours’ best-selling skus have rolled out to 147 of the retailer’s doors. The “reef-safe” sun care brand donates a portion of sales to Goldeneye Foundation in Jamaica, and has planted over 50,000 corals through the partnership.

Boka

Boka

Oral care brand Boka is now available at 800 Ulta doors. Boka projects to double its business in 2023, and is the first brand powered by enamel-restoring mineral, Nano-Hydroxyapatite, to enter the retailer.

Scent Lab

Scent Lab

Customized candle brand Scent Lab, which launched in 2022, has made its brick-and-mortar foray at Neighborhood Goods Chelsea Market. The brand is also debuting a spring collection inclusive of a slew of new scents and a limited-edition vessel.

Poppi

After securing a $25 million seed round last year, prebiotic soda brand Poppi has expanded its footprint further into retail, expanding from 18,000 doors to 30,000 doors in 2023. The TikTok-favorite brand is also set to launch at Costco this year.

Golde

Superfood-infused health and beauty brand Golde will expand Ulta Beauty’s ingestible offerings, as it will launch at 750 doors with three stock keeping units.

Bushbalm

Bikini line skin care brand Bushbalm, which has experienced more than 600 percent revenue growth since 2020, is entering 990 Ulta Beauty doors and online.

Bloomi

Sexual wellness brand Bloomi, which launched at 1,000 Target doors last year, is expanding its footprint further with Saks. The Latine-owned brand’s topicals and devices are now available on the luxury retailer’s site.

Blueland

Eco-friendly home and body care brand Blueland, known for its refillable powder-to-gel body wash, is doubling down on brick-and-mortar retail. The brand’s body wash will enter 250 Target doors and its toilet bowl cleaner will be available at all Costco’s nationwide.

April

Ardell Beauty

Ardell Beauty

False eyelash brand Ardell Beauty has found a new home: Sephora. The brand arrives at 300 doors with two sets of faux mink lashes exclusive to the retailer.

August

August products

Gender-inclusive and sustainable period care brand August has launched in more than 400 Target doors nationwide. According to the brand, it amassed $1 million in sales its first year on the market.

Maude and Luna Daily

Maude products.

Luna Daily products.

This month, Sephora brought intimate care offerings into brick-and-mortar stores with Maude and Luna Daily. Both brands are now available at more than 260 doors.

Act + Acre

Act+Acre products.

Scalp care brand Act+Acre, which also recently launched a soft curl collection, can now be found at fast facial bar Heyday.

Julie

Julie products.

Emergency contraceptive pill brand Julie, which is now available in a two-pack, has doubled its retail footprint, as it enters 5,600 CVS stores and 1,500 Target stores.

Better Not Younger

Better Not Younger products.

Better Not Younger, a hair care brand for aging strands, has expanded its footprint with Ulta Beauty, adding six stock keeping units and securing space at more than 1,300 stores.

May

LolaVie

LolaVie products.

Starting in May, Ulta Beauty shoppers will be able to find Jennifer Anniston’s hair care brand LolaVie on shelves, as it launches at the retailer nationwide.

Jolie

The Jolie filtered showerhead is now available at health and wellness retailer Erewhon.

June

ZenToes

ZenToes, a podiatrist-recommended foot and ankle care brand, is heading to Target, and will be available in more than 900 doors, as well as on the retailer’s site.

Nez

Aluminum-free deodorant brand Nez recently launched its full-sized tubes and secured its first retail partnership with Urban Outfitters. The brand is now available in 50 doors and on the retailer’s website.

Sourse

After rolling out at 61 Sephora doors in April, Sourse, known for its chocolate wellness supplements, is expanding. It can now be found at 517 stores.

Alice

Alice mushroom chocolates

Chocolate mushroom brand Alice, known for its two sleep and focus formulas, partnered with Pop-Up Grocer to enter Nordstrom stores across eight cities, including New York. The brand is also now available on Urban Outfitters’ website.

Lake & Skye

Fragrance brand Lake & Skye, best known for its 11 11 scent, is now available at 52 Bluemercury doors. According to the brand, one unit of an 11 11-scented product sells every 14 minutes.

Monpure London

British scalp and hair health brand Monpure London launched at Selfridges, its first brick-and-mortar department store, last month.

This Hair of Mine

This Hair of Mine, a hair care brand founded by hairstylist Cyndia Harvey and known for its hero product Scalp Serum, is coming to the United States, as it is now exclusively available at Violet Grey.

Figaro Apothecary

New luxury wellness-oriented skin care brand Figaro Apothecary, founded by Scott Formby and Jennifer de Klaver, is now available on the Ssense website.

July

Apothékary

Japanese-inspired wellness brand, Apothékary, has landed its first international retailer: Selfridges. Fourteen of the company’s mood, skin and energy-boosting tinctures have entered the department store, on the heels of its recent recyclable packaging rebrand.

Surya products.

Surya Spa founder Martha Soffer’s in-house skin care range has entered Neiman Marcus online and in select doors. The products include a collagen cream, face and body oils, and a Kourtney Kardashian Barker-loved Yoni Balancing Steam.

Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose has added Sephora as a retail partner, launching its genderless fragrances in 224 of the retailer’s doors. The brand’s perfumes, candles and body sprays are also available at Credo Beauty, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom.

August

Matter of Fact skin care products.

After closing a $6 million funding round and rebranding earlier this year, K-pop star Paul Baek’s skin care line, Matter of Fact, has launched on sephora.com and will enter 270 stores on Aug. 25. The brand’s investors include James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Birchbox founder Hayley Barna.

Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare

Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare has made two new moves. The Nordic beauty brand is now online at Nordstrom, and has partnered with Starboard Luxury to launch its face and body offerings onboard six vacation ships.

Le Mini Macaron

After being available online at the retailer since 2017, nail care brand Le Petit Macaron has entered 1,350 Ulta Beauty doors. The brand’s Pearlescence Gel Manicure Kit and Lunegloss Black Jelly Nail Serum, which cost $38 and $11, respectively, are among the skus launching in-store.

Kindred Black

2015-founded Kindred Black has launched a selection of the skin care and body skus within its Slow Beauty line at Moda Operandi. The luxury e-tailer entered beauty this January and has been steadily building its assortment, which includes brands like La Mer, Sisley-Paris and Vintner’s Daughter.

Kindia

Gen-Z beauty brand Kindia has landed at Anthropologie online and in stores. Founded in 2022, the South Asian-inspired skin care brand is best known for its gel masks and use of botanical ingredients.

Curie

Curie has forayed into mass retail, entering 4,300 Walmart stores. The company, which appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2022 and offers clean body care solutions, has sales in the eight figures and a 900 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Kulfi Beauty

Kulfi Beauty, the first South Asian-inspired makeup brand carried at Sephora, has launched in-store at the retailer for the first time, landing in 280 U.S. doors and 50 stores in Canada. The brand has four stock keeping units to date, most recently launching its vitamin E-infused Heirloom Satin Lipsticks in August.

The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler’s The Lip Bar is growing its retail footprint with a CVS Pharmacy expansion. A selection of the brand’s bestselling liquid lipsticks and lip glosses will be available in 3,300 doors, marking The Lip Bar’s largest in-store presence to date. Founded in 2012, The Lip Bar also sells at Target, Walmart and Amazon, and entered skin care in January.

Mango People

Sephora has also welcomed Ayurvedic makeup brand Mango People to its online assortment. Founded in 2020 by Sravya Adusumilli, the brand offers a range of highlighter, bronzer and multipurpose lip and cheek sticks. Each stick retails for $27 and is infused with adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Brahmi and Triphala.

BodyHealth

Supplement brand BodyHealth has minted its first retailer: Erewhon. Founded in 2000 by Dr. David Minkoff and his son — and former Rebecca Minkoff chief executive officer — Uri Minkoff, BodyHealth will enter all nine Erewhon doors with nine skus including its amino acids tablets, omega-3 capsules and anti-inflammatory Relief supplement.

LolaVie

In time for its second anniversary, Jennifer Anniston’s LolaVia has entered Credo Beauty. The hair care brand’s full range, including a detangler, lightweight hair oil and restorative shampoo and conditioner are available chainwide at the retailer, four months after LolaVie inked its first retail partnership with Ulta Beauty.

Squigs Beauty

Ayurvedic skin and hair care brand Squigs Beauty has rolled out online at Anthropologie and in 50 Urban Outfitters stores. Launched in 2022 by former fashion editor Nikita Ramsinghani Charuza, Squigs taps amla oil for its lightweight Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil, $34, and turmeric, neem and tulsi extracts for its hydrating Double Shot Face Serum, $28.

Metacine

Metacine, the clinical skin care brand launched in April by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, is launching at Moda Operandi. The line’s debut InstaFacial collection includes two skus meant to mimic Diamond’s treatment of the same name. Prices range from $200 to $350.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.