As a Beauty Minimalist, I've *Been* Doing the "242" Makeup Rule — The TikTok Girlies Are Just Catching Up

The beauty industry is known to be filled with a plethora of products, trends and techniques for applying makeup. As a result, it's quite common to feel overwhelmed when it comes to choosing the right makeup products, keeping up with the latest trends and applying them with the most meticulous techniques. However, TikTok has introduced yet another rule that promises to clear up all the confusion and make the makeup application process much more straightforward. Now entering the chat: the 242 makeup trend.

#242makeuprule has quickly garnered popularity, with over 10.4 million views and counting. This trend offers a simple and stripped-back approach to makeup application and to join in on the fun, all you need is two products for the eyes, four for the base and two for the lips, making it a total of just eight products. However, those who are used to a more elaborate makeup routine may find it challenging to limit their collection of products to such a bare minimum.

Having worked in beauty for quite some time, I used more products in my younger years and was more curious about makeup than I am now. The 242 makeup rule is a cakewalk for me. After all, who wants to make applying a beat more involved and complex than it already is? Making things even better, we're in an age where the girlies seek to simplify their routines to be done in 10 minutes or less. Save the beating and the baking for the gworls that require that.

Nevertheless, if you want to revolutionize your glam routine, this new trend has you covered and we've included a few more tutorials ahead to help you along your way.