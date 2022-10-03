From a Beauty Editor’s POV: Here Are 4 High-end Mascaras That Are Worth Every Penny

In a beauty editor's opinion, Mascara choices will always say the most about a person, which is why choosing the right product is such a big deal. First-world problems, but it's still something.

When it comes to the perfect set of false lashes, we're all after something different. Some opt for length, other are biased more towards packaging and tubing and let's not forget the coveted waterproof mascara offering. You may be the beauty enthusiast looking to try a mascara that your favorite celebrity swears by, or you may be the person that drugstore brands suit you just fine.

Whatever the case, there's something out there for everyone. Personally, I'm a luxury mascara fiend. High-quality formulas that evoke a next-level rich experience, Instagram worth tubing, a beautiful wand, the whole "sha-bang." I'll always be ready to put my money where my eyes are. If you're like this editor and after a luxurious lash-lengthening moment, we've rounded up four high-end mascaras worth every penny.

[shoppable brand="YSL Beauty" product="Lash Clash Mascara" link="https://www.yslbeautyus.com/makeup/eye-makeup/mascara/lash-clash-extreme-volume-mascara/WW-50914YSL.html" store="YSL Beauty" price="$29 USD"]







[/shoppable]

This mascara from YSL Beauty is heavy on volume but completely weightless, even after many hours of wear. The bonus feature is that this product can deliver those fluffy and lush lashes with only a couple of swipes — the removal process is also a cakewalk, only needing a cotton pad and a couple of drops of your favorite micellar water.

[shoppable brand="Byredo" product="Astronomical Lash" link="https://www.byredo.com/us_en/mascara-astronomical" store="Byredo" price="$42 USD"]







[/shoppable]

For those who care, you'd be proud to know that Byredo's Astronomical Mascara is 100% Vegan. The curved brush design effectively allows you to coat every single lash without messiness and smudginess getting in the way, delivering star-quality lashes in seconds.

[shoppable brand="Westman Atelier" product="'Eye Love You' Mascara" link="https://www.westman-atelier.com/products/eye-love-you?variant=16989104668715" store="Westman Atelier" price="$58 USD"]







[/shoppable]

Clean-beauty enthusiast, makeup artist and Founder Gucci Westman knew exactly what she was doing when formulating this posh mascara. This science-backed product is infused with glycerin, which optimizes the glide of the wand onto the lashes and galactoarabinan, an extract of the larch tree, that conditions and hydrates lashes while giving them a lush, thick and never clumpy appearance.

[shoppable brand="Gucci Beauty" product="'L'Obscur' Lengthening Mascara" link="https://www.gucci.com/us/en/pr/beauty/make-up/eyes/mascara-lobscur-black-p-6146709PMA41000" store="Gucci Beauty" price="$36 USD"]







[/shoppable]

Outside of the obviously stunning packaging, this mascara from Gucci Beauty is small but mighty. The wand is smaller than most luxury brands, but it does a great job at highlighting and emphasizing on the natural lashes without clumping and flaking after hours of wear.