The beautiful villages you never thought to visit, from Sentob to Slunj

If you are a tourist seeking authentic local experiences and to expose yourself to the everyday lives of people around you, you can do no better than Peru.

Or so says the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which at its 25th General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan this week announced the Best Tourism Villages 2023.

Five communities in Peru received this prestigious accolade, which is awarded to villages which stand out for their commitment to sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social, and environmental.

Community-based tourism is a catalyst for development, especially in rural areas. By highlighting the best examples, the UNWTO hopes to encourage tourists to spend time and money in places they might not otherwise visit.

Almost 260 villages applied for Best Tourism Villages 2023, competing in categories including cultural and natural resources, social and environmental sustainability, infrastructure and connectivity, and health, safety, and security.

The 54 winners stand out because of their appeal to tourists, but also because they’re leveraging that interest to create jobs, empower vulnerable groups, finance heritage and environmental conservation, and make sure their villages are attractive places for local people to live, work, and relax.

Crossing continents, I’ve picked ten of the most wonderful villages that feature in the list.

Biei, Japan

Tourists are drawn to Biei by its bright patchworks of flowers - Ken shono/unsplash

The spectacular Shirogane Blue Pond and bright patchworks of flowers bring tourists to Biei, where the villagers are adding value to their farms through agritourism. This ensures it’s viable for the younger generation to stay in the community rather than migrating to cities.

Getting there: Trains run from Asahikawa to Biei.

Where to stay: Check in to a forest dwelling at Ryotei.

Ericeira, Portugal

The fishing community of Ericeira is now widely regarded for its surfing - adam hornyak/unsplash

CBT has brought new life to the fishing community of Ericeira. It was the first World Surfing Reserve in Europe, and villagers promote a harmonious relationship with the sea through watersports, coastal walks, and a fantastic fish market.

Getting there: Local buses link Lisbon and Ericeira.

Where to stay: Ericeira Surf House uses solar power to reduce its carbon footprint.

Filandia, Colombia

The colourful village of Filandia is rhe coffee capital of Colombia - AFP/Getty

Arguably the coffee capital of Colombia, Filandia is part of the UNESCO-listed Coffee Cultural Landscape. Coffee growing, coffee tasting, and coffee plantation tours are obvious activities, though Filandia is also the gateway to the Los Nevados National Natural Park.

Getting there: Buses run from Armenia to Filandia.

Where to stay: Opt for a geodome at Eco Hotel Monte Tierra Glamping.

Lerici, Italy

Artists and writers have long been drawn to picturesque Lerici - caleb-miller/unsplash

Picturesque Lerici has always drawn artists and writers: it was Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley who popularised its title, Gulf of Poets. Emma Orczy, author of The Scarlet Pimpernel, lived here, and hoteliers, restaurateurs, and tour guides all celebrate these literary connections.

Getting there: Buses link Lerici to La Spezia and Sarzana.

Where to stay: Doria Park Hotel overlooks the Gulf of Poets.

Morcote, Switzerland

Discover more than 1,000 years of history on the shore of Lake Lugan - Switzerland Tourism / david&kathrin

Morcote’s residents are preserving more than 1,000 years of history on the shore of Lake Lugano. The chapel, church, and cemetery are national heritage sites, but it’s the combination of historic architecture and the water which makes the village so special.

Getting there: Take the ferry from Lugano to Morcote.

Where to stay: Stay at Relais Castello di Morcote, Lugano’s only medieval fortress.

Penglipuran, Indonesia

The Indonesian village of Penglipuran is known for its bamboo growing - Alamy

Penglipuran’s residents believe the bamboo growing in their village symbolises their ancestry and roots. Local guides explain the significance of the architecture, the Tri Mandala concept for the division of land, and their indigenous system of governance.

Getting there: Hire a taxi from Kuta to Penglipuran.

Where to stay: Homestays like Pak Ardana enable you to enjoy the village after hours.

Paucartambo, Peru

Paucartambo’s Fiesta de la Virgen del Carmen is a showcase of Quechua folk culture - Alamy

Paucartambo’s Fiesta de la Virgen del Carmen is one of the biggest street parties in Peru, a colourful three-day celebration attracting visitors from across the country. The festival helps preserve Quechua folk culture through parades, acrobatics, dance battles, and music.

Getting there: Shared taxis run from Cusco to Paucartambo.

Where to stay: Watch the parades from the balcony of Hostel Kukuli.

Şirince, Türkiye

The hillside village of Şirince is free of cars - Alamy

Şirince was Greek until the fall of the Ottoman Empire, when its inhabitants were exchanged with Turks in a population swap. The car-free village clings to the hillside, its buildings dotted between orchards, vineyards, and olive groves.

Getting there: Minibuses link Selçuk to Şirince.

Where to stay: Nişanyan Hotel comprises three traditional houses, a defence tower, and a Turkish bath.

Sentob, Uzbekistan

Tourists in Sentob can discover the Nurata-Kyzylkum Biosphere Reserve - Alamy

Families in Sentob invite tourists to discover the Nurata-Kyzylkum Biosphere Reserve. There are Bronze Age petroglyphs, shrines, and waterfalls within walking distance of the village, where 200 residents now run guesthouses, cookery classes, guided walks, and orchard tours.

Getting there: Trains run to Navoi, then continue to Sentob by car.

Where to stay: Rahima’s Guesthouse is within a large garden. Book through Responsible Travel.

Slunj, Croatia

Slunj's watermills are powered by rivers and waterfalls - simon-hermans/unsplash

The rivers and cascading waterfalls of Slunj power the village’s watermills, inspired numerous writers, and now draw tourists to one of Croatia’s prettiest villages. During Dani Grada Slunja each summer, teams compete in swimming, snorkelling, and other river-based challenges.

Getting there: Buses link Slunj to Zagreb and Rijeka.

Where to stay: You can hear the river from Guest House Vučeta.

The complete list of winners

Africa: Dahshour, Egypt; Lephis Village, Ethiopia; Siwa, Egypt.

Americas: Barrancas, Chile; Caleta Tortel, Chile; Chacas, Peru; Chavín de Huantar, Peru; Filandia, Colombia; Higueras, Mexico; Jalpa de Cánovas, Mexico; La Carolina, Argentina; Omitlán de Juárez, Mexico; Oyacachi, Ecuador; Pisco Elqui, Chile; Pozuzo, Peru; Taquile, Peru; Zapatoca, Colombia.

Europe: Cantavieja, Spain; Ericeira, Portugal; Lerici, Italy; Manteigas, Portugal; Morcote, Switzerland; Oñati, Spain; Ordino, Andorra; Cantavieja, Spain; Saint-Ursanne, Switzerland; Schladming, Austria; Sigüenza, Spain; Slunj, Croatia; Sortelha, Portugal; St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria; Tokaj, Hungary; Văleni, Moldova; Vila da Madalena, Portugal.

Asia: Al Sela, Jordan; Biei, Japan; Dhordo, India; Dongbaek, Republic of Korea; Douma, Lebanon; Hakuba, Japan; Huangling, China; Kandovan, Iran; Mosan, Republic of Korea; Oku-Matsushima, Japan; Penglipuran, Indonesia; Saty, Kazakhstan; Sehwa, Republic of Korea; Sentob, Uzbekistan; Shirakawa, Japan; Şirince, Türkiye; Tân Hoá, Viet Nam; Xiajiang, China; Zhagana, China; Zhujiawan, China.

