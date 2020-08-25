It's a beautiful summer for 'Blaseball.' Yes, 'Blaseball,' where America's pastime meets 'D&D'

Baseball right now is weird.

It's nice, of course, for fans to have something to watch, but with empty stadiums, games postponed because of players becoming sick with COVID-19 and audiences represented either by cardboard cutouts or virtual avatars, something feels ... off.

But there's is a version of baseball that has taken the summer by storm, an online universe where teams such as the Baltimore Crabs, the Hades Tigers and the Charleston Shoe Thieves seem as popular and hated as the Dodgers, Yankees or the Cubs, complete with fan-run Twitter accounts and social media feeds that act as fictional news networks.

It's weird, yes. Umpires have the seemingly unpredictable ability to disintegrate players with their eyes. The woeful Los Angeles Tacos are currently without a city, as the team appears trapped in multiple dimensions; and peanuts — or a peanut — may or may not have deity-like abilities.

With no advertising and no real graphics to speak of, the free, Web-browser-based "Blaseball" has become so popular that its creators, L.A.-based game studio the Game Band, had to hit the pause button and figure out a way to regroup (just under 1,500 donors support the game on crowd-funding site Patreon). It also gives those who aren't playing a chance to partake in "Blaseball's" fourth season, which began today. Each season lasts only a week and builds upon the rule changes of the previous one, meaning the underlying narrative of the "Blaseball" of today looks very different than the "Blaseball" of July, when it began.

The core hook is that players pick a favorite team, follow them, bet on them and use their fictional winnings to vote on elections — successful ones generally garner more than 10,000 votes — that changes the outcome of future seasons. While this work clearly comes from pandemic-challenged imaginations, its idea was seeded in a prior baseball season during a playoff game at Dodger Stadium, when two anchors of the Game Band asked themselves what would happen if baseball could break free from its "chains of tradition and history."

"It was a pretty big game," says Joel Clark, a Game Band designer and Dodgers fan who went to the postseason bout with studio founder Sam Rosenthal.

"But we sat there the whole time and riffed on the rules of baseball, and how it could be different. It's a game that's been set in its current set of rules — and its unwritten rules — and has so much difficulty changing. It's natural to think about how it could work differently or people could affect it. We were throwing out weird rules. 'What if players had buckets of water on their head?' They can dive for a ball, but then water splashes out and breaks the game."

The text based "Blaseball" allows the game to exist largely in the imaginations of its players. (The Game Band)

And in 2020, when so much of so-called normal life has been postponed, canceled or simply gone bankrupt, "Blaseball's" ridiculousness feels just right, perhaps even more so than Major League Baseball games. The latter are trying, dutifully, to pretend that things are as commonplace as usual, a tactic that often serves to highlight rather than obscure our current challenges and anxieties.

"Blaseball" has no interest in pretending anything is ordinary. Or, rather, "Blaseball's" fans don't, and the Game Band compares themselves to dungeon masters in a game of "Dungeons & Dragons," rolling out scenarios that are presented only with text prompts and box scores, allowing those following along to dream up tales based on exaggerated rules.

"There's this facade of normalcy that they're trying to paint over everything that you can see through pretty quickly," says the studio's Stephen Bell, referring to MLB. "So I think our fans have found some gallows humor comfort." Thus, it's not no-hitters that are exciting; it's umpire-driven incinerations. And it's not grand slams that matter as much as "grand unslams," a tech glitch that erased a home run but then became a world-shifting narrative moment.

Yet for all its surrealism, it's also a game of beautiful, communal idealism. The game shifts because of the whimsy of its fans, who vote for rule changes and game additions or subtractions and then simply watch games unfold as if participating in a rotisserie baseball league.

