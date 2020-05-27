The Beautiful Spanish Apartment From 'Killing Eve' Is Available To Rent On Airbnb

Photo credit: BBC

Killing Eve's Villanelle has always resided in luxury properties, and in season three of the popular show, she upgrades her Parisian flat to a spacious Art Nouveau apartment in Barcelona. Upon stepping into the palatial two-bedroom space, even the typically nonchalant Villanelle looks impressed, swinging open the grand reception doors and posing on the ornate balcony surrounded by greenery.

It transpires that the property is available to rent via Airbnb, pleasing news indeed for anyone looking ahead to an overseas trip once travel restrictions have been lifted. Located in the stylish area of Gracia not far from Park Güell, the apartment boasts a reception hall, studio, dining and living-room, glass gallery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom.

Interiors fans will be won over by the architecture and decor, inspired by the Art Nouveau period. Casa Ramos was originally built for the Ramos family in 1906, and is every bit as opulent as it was then, but now with modern updates, including WiFi and contemporary furniture. The apartment also has access to a garden, private pool and a private balcony from which to watch the world go by.

Casa Ramos has become a favourite of film-makers over the years - Alan Parker, Pedro Almodóvar and Wim Wenders have all used it as part of their sets. It is available to hire from £297 per night, which includes the cleaning and service fees.

Spain has announced that foreign visitors will no longer have to quarantine for two weeks from 1 July. The country - the second most visited in the world after France - normally attracts 80 million tourists a year, with the sector providing more than 12 per cent of the country's GDP. Plans to reopen its doors to overseas visitors before the summer season finishes will be a crucial boost to its economy which has suffered under lockdown.

