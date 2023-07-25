beautiful people and Mizuno's Third Sneaker Collaboration Proves Their Creative Synergy

Mizuno and beautiful people have reunited for their third sneaker collaboration. This time, the two Japanese brands have revamped the CHRONO INX 9 silhouette with a tonal sand beige hue.

Remaining faithful to their philosophy that "The ultimate in beauty lies in function," Mizuno seamlessly integrates its signature INFINITY WAVE midsoles into the track and field shoe, ensuring that the sneakers not only boast an aesthetic appeal but also excel in performance. The combination of Mizuno's signature INFINITY WAVE midsoles and the textured suede and leather overlays prevents the sneakers from looking flat, adding an extra dimension to their design.

Anticipation for the limited-edition sneakers is high, given the success of their past collaborations. Scheduled to launch on July 29, the Mizuno x beautiful people CHRONO INX 9 sneakers are priced at ¥39,600 JPY (approximately $289 USD) and can be pre-ordered on beautiful people's website.

In other footwear news, take an official look at the Stone Island x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell C_1.