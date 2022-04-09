'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death.

"I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me."

Haskins, who was a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist in his only season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, died early Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck on a highway in south Florida. He was 24.

Haskins, who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was in Florida while training for the upcoming season.

"The Meyer family loves Dwayne, loves his family, and we're heartbroken for him," Meyer said. "Our heartfelt prayers are with them.

"He was my grandson (Troy)'s favorite player. He has pictures all over the place of him."

Meyer began recruiting Haskins as a high school sophomore at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins originally committed to Maryland, but after another Ohio State target fell through, Ohio State doubled back to Haskins and pursued him hard.

"He was the first one I called," Meyer said. "The next day, I was on a plane to see him."

During a workout during Haskins' senior year, Meyer was blown away.

"I remember my comment when I watched him throw: That was the most talented quarterback I've ever seen at that age," Meyer said.

Haskins redshirted in his first year at Ohio State. He and Joe Burrow battled to be J.T. Barrett's backup in 2017, a competition that ended when Burrow broke his thumb in a practice.

"Everybody saw what I saw," Meyer said of Haskins. "He was extremely talented. He was a very young player, but everybody knew what was coming. You could tell."

Haskins got his first real test in the biggest pressure-cooker an Ohio State quarterback can face. When Barrett was injured in the Michigan game, Haskins entered in the third quarter with Ohio State trailing 20-14 and rallied Ohio State to a 31-20 victory.

Haskins made a pinpoint throw for a 27-yard completion on third down to Austin Mack and then scrambled for 22 yards to set up OSU's go-ahead touchdown.

"You saw, right in front of our eyes, a guy grew up," Meyer said.

After Barrett graduated, Haskins and Burrow competed the next spring to be his successor in 2018.

"We took the approach that he was the incumbent because he what he did in that game against the Wolverines," Meyer said of Haskins. "It got really, really close. It was so close, and we just went with Dwayne because he earned that right when he beat the Wolverines."

Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU, where in 2019 he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the College Football Playoff championship before becoming the first pick of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Haskins was brilliant for Ohio State in 2018. He set 28 Ohio State records, including most touchdown passes (50) and passing yards (4,813).

"Best year ever by an Ohio State quarterback," Meyer said.

Ohio State went 13-1, won the Big Ten championship and defeated Washington in the Rose Bowl in Meyer's final game as OSU coach. The only blemish that season was a stunning 49-20 loss at Purdue in October.

Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Meyer said he was impressed by how well Haskins dealt with his sudden fame.

"He was extremely strong in his faith," Meyer said. "In everything, he gave glory to God. We talked about it all the time. He was open about it. He lived his life that way."

Haskins' family is a tight-knit one. He had one sibling, Tamia, his younger sister.

"His sister was his best friend," Meyer said.

"He was a beautiful kid. Just everything about him was beautiful."

