'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Urban Meyer
    Urban Meyer
    College football coach
  • Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death.

"I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me."

Haskins, who was a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist in his only season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, died early Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck on a highway in south Florida. He was 24.

Haskins, who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was in Florida while training for the upcoming season.

MORE: Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer (right) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) celebrate on the podium after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer (right) and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) celebrate on the podium after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

"The Meyer family loves Dwayne, loves his family, and we're heartbroken for him," Meyer said. "Our heartfelt prayers are with them.

"He was my grandson (Troy)'s favorite player. He has pictures all over the place of him."

Urban Meyer, Ohio State football began recruiting Dwayne Haskins as a sophomore

Meyer began recruiting Haskins as a high school sophomore at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins originally committed to Maryland, but after another Ohio State target fell through, Ohio State doubled back to Haskins and pursued him hard.

"He was the first one I called," Meyer said. "The next day, I was on a plane to see him."

During a workout during Haskins' senior year, Meyer was blown away.

"I remember my comment when I watched him throw: That was the most talented quarterback I've ever seen at that age," Meyer said.

Dwayne Haskins death: Many react to death of former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins redshirted in his first year at Ohio State. He and Joe Burrow battled to be J.T. Barrett's backup in 2017, a competition that ended when Burrow broke his thumb in a practice.

"Everybody saw what I saw," Meyer said of Haskins. "He was extremely talented. He was a very young player, but everybody knew what was coming. You could tell."

Haskins got his first real test in the biggest pressure-cooker an Ohio State quarterback can face. When Barrett was injured in the Michigan game, Haskins entered in the third quarter with Ohio State trailing 20-14 and rallied Ohio State to a 31-20 victory.

Haskins made a pinpoint throw for a 27-yard completion on third down to Austin Mack and then scrambled for 22 yards to set up OSU's go-ahead touchdown.

"You saw, right in front of our eyes, a guy grew up," Meyer said.

After Barrett graduated, Haskins and Burrow competed the next spring to be his successor in 2018.

"We took the approach that he was the incumbent because he what he did in that game against the Wolverines," Meyer said of Haskins. "It got really, really close. It was so close, and we just went with Dwayne because he earned that right when he beat the Wolverines."

Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU, where in 2019 he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the College Football Playoff championship before becoming the first pick of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Haskins was brilliant for Ohio State in 2018. He set 28 Ohio State records, including most touchdown passes (50) and passing yards (4,813).

"Best year ever by an Ohio State quarterback," Meyer said.

Ohio State went 13-1, won the Big Ten championship and defeated Washington in the Rose Bowl in Meyer's final game as OSU coach. The only blemish that season was a stunning 49-20 loss at Purdue in October.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. as the team enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game in Columbus on Nov. 24, 2018.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. as the team enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game in Columbus on Nov. 24, 2018.

Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Meyer said he was impressed by how well Haskins dealt with his sudden fame.

"He was extremely strong in his faith," Meyer said. "In everything, he gave glory to God. We talked about it all the time. He was open about it. He lived his life that way."

Haskins' family is a tight-knit one. He had one sibling, Tamia, his younger sister.

"His sister was his best friend," Meyer said.

"He was a beautiful kid. Just everything about him was beautiful."

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dwayne Haskins' death leaves ex-Ohio State coach Meyer 'heartbroken'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET), followed by Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fr

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Prime Ryan Getzlaf was built in a lab

    This week we look at some heated NHL award races, Ryan Getzlaf hanging them up, the Radko Gudas resurgence, Alex Killorn's career year and more.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.