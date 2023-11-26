Make these beautiful handmade Christmas crackers to wow at the dinner table

Tired of the shop-bought Christmas crackers available at this time of year? If you want to get stuck in with some festive crafts, then you'll love this simple and impressive tutorial to make your own Christmas crackers.

Now, before we begin with some inspiration and a step-by-step, you can get a helping hand – if you wish. You will find lots of 'make your own Christmas cracker kits' on the high street, which allows you to personalise a design and get creative. The best part is, these kits come with all the accessories and decorative patterns you'll need, and often paper hats and jokes too. The only thing you may need to do is fill it with your own gift.

How to make your own Christmas crackers: ideas

A sustainable and eco-friendly way to reuse bits and bobs from around the home, there's no better way to add a personal touch to the festivities, and best of all, no cracker will look the same, so yours are sure to stand out from the crowd.

For a fun, handmade look, we love these floral crackers made by Yvonne from craft blog Yvestown (pictured below). With a ribbon tied at either end, these crackers look wonderful, and they should be a source of inspiration if you need to make your own crackers for any other occasion, whether that be for Easter, birthdays or a baby shower.

Yvonne Eijkenduijn, yvestown.com

Think about using leftover pieces of patterned wrapping paper. You'll be amazed at what you can create with minimal materials. To keep it festive, use spare Christmas wrapping paper in greens and reds, or go for full-on glamour with gold and silver. Alternatively, kraft brown wrapping paper lends a traditional, classy look and gives you a blank canvas to decorate as you wish.

Alternative ideas to help make your own Christmas crackers include adding washi tape, stencils or even painting your designs, or using floral wallpaper for a vintage-inspired and less Christmassy look.



Handmade crackers will look great no matter what your theme is. Both fun and simple, this tutorial is a project that can be done with others – and it's a great way to get the whole family involved.



How to make your own Christmas crackers: step by step

You will need:

A4 piece of patterned paper, wallpaper or plain paper to decorate

Cardboard tubes (e.g. toilet roll or kitchen roll holders)

Washi tape (buy from Amazon) or paints to decorate if using plain crackers

Optional: Cracker snaps (via Amazon)

Ribbon or string to tie

Craft knife

Scissors

Glue

Fillings – tissue paper hats, toys, games, jokes

To make:

1. Begin by decorating the outside of your cracker as you wish, then set it aside until it's dry. If you're using patterned paper you can leave this step out.

2. Make sure your A4 piece of paper is positioned face down on a table so that the longest sides are at the top and bottom. Position your cardboard tube in the centre of the paper, lengthwise, cutting to shape if necessary.

3. At each end of the tube, score your paper softly with a pair of scissors, making sure not to cut through the paper. Alternatively, cut small diamond shapes out (templates can be found online). This will make it easier to create your cracker ends.

4. Wrap your paper around the cardboard tube, overlapping the edges slightly and gluing in place to create one wide tube. The cardboard tube will give your cracker extra structure so it won't fall apart.

5. Carefully twist one side of your cracker around the ends of the cardboard tube, secure it with festive ribbon and feed your cracker snap through.

6. Gently add your cracker fillings, being careful not to overfill, and secure the other side of your cracker with a ribbon. Then place on your table to welcome guests – it's the perfect finishing touch to your Christmas table decorations.

Tip: Use your handmade crackers as place names; it's perfect if you're hosting guests over the festive season. You could draw or paint the names on, or alternatively, string a small tag to the end of the cracker with the name printed on it. Your guests will love the extra effort you've gone to.

