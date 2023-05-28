‘Beautiful’ girl, 4, dies in house fire in Wales

Tragedy: Alysia Salisbury died in the house fire (Dyfed-Powys Police)

A four-year-old girl has died in a house fire in Wales.

Alysia Salisbury died at the scene of the blaze at a home in the Pontyglasier area, near the village of Crymych in Pembrokeshire on Saturday evening.

Fire crews rushed to the scene following reports of the house fire at shortly before 10pm.

Alysia’s family have described her as “a beautiful daughter and sister”. Dyfed-Powys Police said they were being supported by specialist officers.

DCI Llyr Williams said: “Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time. HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues form the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time”

The operation saw fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard in attendance, with specialist kit a turntable ladder from Haverfordwest, a water bowser from Milford Haven and the Urban Search and Rescue Team in attendance.

A police drone was also used.