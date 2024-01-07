Is Ian Bostridge feeling the strain? Plus the best of January’s classical concerts

As if he'd just run a marathon: Ian Bostridge performs Schubert's Schwanengesang with pianist Saskia Giorgini at London's Wigmore Hall - The Wigmore Hall Trust

Ian Bostridge, Wigmore Hall, London W1 ★★★☆☆

Britain’s favourite tenor is now nudging 60 but the packed Wigmore Hall and the tingle of anticipation for this recital showed his fans are still as adoring as ever. Bostridge was on his favourite musical territory: he offered the final song-set by Franz Schubert, composed shortly before the composer’s death in 1828, Schwanengesang (Swansong) is hard to bring off because it is divided disconcertingly between songs of terrifying supernatural depth, and others of charming yet heartbreaking simplicity, with no interlinking narrative to ease the transition between the two.

Conditions weren’t ideal: the scheduled accompanist, Alexander Melnikov, had pulled out at very short notice; and Bostridge seemed to have a cold. But the pianist Saskia Giorgini was a more than adequate replacement, and as we soon discovered Bostridge’s special appeal remains as potent as ever. In the second song, a warrior dreams of his distant beloved and at the end has a presentiment of his own death. Bostridge filled the last words “Gute Nacht!” with an extraordinary quality – bitter, regretful and resigned all at once. Later came Resting Place, where the singer seems to be in a wild landscape of thundering rivers and raging storms. But Bostridge’s strange gauzy tone, as if his voice were cloaked, told us the truth the song only reveals later — that the resting place for this incurable wanderer isn’t a rock, it’s an immovable sense of grief.

Moments like this reminded us what an intelligent singer Bostridge is. The problem is that these flashes of illumination were dwarfed by an overall feeling of difficulty and oppression. Yes, art-song is a cruelly difficult form and even its greatest interpreters reveal a sense of strain at times. But with Bostridge, that strain is almost all one feels. Pure enjoyment in the act of singing, which ought to be at the root of any recital, is missing. That, as much as the romantic sentiments of the songs, explains his anguished stage presence, constantly turning from us to gaze at the piano’s innards, or gripping its sides as if he’d just run a marathon.

Not once did Bostridge smile — neither literally or vocally — which felt odd in the more innocent, charming songs. His absorption in the struggle meant that Bostridge’s eye-contact with his pianist was also minimal; unsurprisingly, she too seemed somewhat on edge.

Musically more rewarding was Saskia Giorgini’s performance of Liszt’s six Consolations, which came as something of a relief. It glowed with an easy, natural musicality that elsewhere was in far too short supply. IH

William Christie (at the harpsichord) with members of his ensemble Les Arts Florissants - The Wigmore Hall Trust, 2023

Les Arts Florissants, Wigmore Hall ★★★★☆

In many major cities, music is synonymous with New Year celebrations. The most famous of these festivities must be Vienna’s great institution of the Neujahrskonzert, where waltzes flow from the Vienna Philharmonic like Sekt from popping bottles. New York’s Metropolitan Opera has taken to opening a major new production on New Year’s Eve, this season Carmen directed by Carrie Cracknell. Berlin boasts enough concerts during these days to fill a month in many other cities. But London is lagging behind, a reminder of its dwindling status as one of the world’s musical capitals.

Thank heavens, then, for the Wigmore Hall, which stayed open between Christmas and New Year, offering a typically serious and sober programme of chamber-sized events. This compact New Year’s Eve concert with members of Les Arts Florissants drew a capacity audience, disproving again what Britain’s cultural apparatchiks would have us believe about demand for classical music.

As a musical state-of-the-nation snapshot, it was also telling that where Vienna and New York saw their most celebrated ensembles in action at New Year, London got two countertenors, a pair of violinists, a cellist and a harpsichordist (also playing the organ). Not just any harpsichordist, mind you: this was William Christie, the American-born, French- domiciled doyen of period performance, who’ll turn 80 in December. But big international ensembles such as the full complement of Christie’s Les Arts Florissants (not to mention international symphony orchestras) think twice these days before coming to Britain.

A waltz- and habanera-free zone, this was hardly an upbeat celebration, yet in the circumstances that was maybe fitting. Medea’s plight formed the centrepiece of the Italian Baroque programme, and the countertenor Carlo Vistoli brought Antonio Caldara’s multi-movement cantata Medea in Corinto to vivid life. Supplying almost expressionistic intensity at times, even in the “rage aria” and blood-curdling conclusion Vistoli never lost sight of the musical shape, although more verbal relish would have been welcome. Christie provided harpsichord flourishes to evoke the scattering of limbs, but this was a tour de force from everyone.

Hugh Cutting brought his slightly more resinous countertenor to Vivaldi’s cantata Cessate, omai cessate (“Cease, now cease”), another tale of unhappy love. A mix of bowed and pizzicato string-playing lends a halo to its extraordinarily beautiful central aria, and the musicians and singer alike were virtuosic in its finale.

With Vistoli’s voice slightly purer in tone, the two countertenors blended ideally in a series of duets by Agostino Steffani, Giovanni Bononcini and Handel. Cue more grief, though there was welcome respite in the interspersed instrumental pieces, of which Giovanni Battista Fontana’s Sonata settima a doi violini was a highlight, its uncoiling melodies and organ accompaniment supplying balm. To open, there had also been the delicious, syncopated lightness of Monteverdi’s Damigella tutta bella; and at the end of the concert the duet In braccio dei contenti (“In contenment’s embrace”) from Vivaldi’s wedding serenade Gloria e Imeneo lifted the spirits. JA

The Wigmore Hall’s season continues; wigmore-hall.org.uk

