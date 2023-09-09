Beautiful, blissful, sometimes brutal. What life is really like on a remote British island

Much of Anglesey's 125-mile coastline is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - Snowshill/iStockphoto

Gary Lynn says he feels like he is on holiday every day. In March, the mechanic and his wife, Debbie, a nurse practitioner, moved from South Benfleet in Essex to Mersea Island, a tiny spot of just seven square miles that lies nine miles southeast of Colchester.

“The beach is literally at the end of our road and we go down there every night,” says Mr Lynn, 53, who bought a three-bedroom home at the new Sanderling Reach development.

“We bought a beach hut too and sit there until 9 or 10 at night. We wanted a more laid-back lifestyle and this is such a lovely place for that.”

An Ordnance Survey analysis of the 82 islands measuring more than two square miles off the coast of Great Britain shows they have almost 300,000 residential addresses, around 1pc of the total. Their appeal grew even greater during the pandemic as people sought peace, space and fresh air.

Mark Lawson, partner at buying agency The Buying Solution, says: “We had a notable increase in super wealthy clients, in particular, wanting to buy homes on remote islands during Covid,” he says.

“This search for ‘solitude’ still stands; however, access is the most important factor.”

Gary and Debbie Lynn moved to Mersea on the Essex coast and go to the beach most days

Indeed, Lawson warns that careful thought is needed when considering a move to more remote islands. “Whilst a romantic thought in theory, tidal causeways often cause practical issues, especially with our weather getting more extreme,” he explains.

“The amenities on the smaller islands can be limited, too – one small shop to serve a whole island can be problematic.”

Island life can also be very different from life on the mainland. Some island homes may not have mains water or electricity, while others may have a very tight-knit community that is wary of incomers.

Alice Bubear, director at the buying agency Hutton Bubear, says. “Those considering an island move should take their time to visit the island out of season as the landscape can be tougher in the winter.”

Here are some of the best places in Britain for splendid isolation.

Anglesey

The biggest island off the coast of Wales came to worldwide attention when the now Prince and Princess of Wales rented a cottage there from 2011 to 2013. The Waleses were on the 276 square mile island for William’s job as an RAF search and rescue pilot, but most of the people who cross the Menai Strait and never leave move here for the scenery.

Much of the 125-mile coastline is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; it’s a great place for spotting dolphins, seabirds and red squirrels; and the white, sandy beaches are some of the finest in the UK.

“Anglesey has great access to the mainland and whilst special, life continues very much as normal,” says Mr Lawson. Many newcomers are retirees and second-homers – the median age of the island’s inhabitants is 48. Note that more than half the 68,900-strong population speak Welsh and it’s an important part of everyday life.

Five-bedroom Tros Yr Afon, for sale with Jackson-Stops for £1.75m - Jackson-Stops

There are regular train services to the mainland from Holyhead station, while services farther afield to Manchester and Shrewsbury take a little over two hours.

Most of the schools are rated “good” by Estyn, the Welsh equivalent of Ofsted, and the average property price over the past 12 months is £242,062, up 2pc on the previous year, Rightmove says.

Arran

It’s often said that this 167 square mile island off the coast of Ayrshire in the Firth of Clyde is Scotland in miniature, offering a dramatic landscape of highlands, glens, burns and heather moorlands, snow-topped mountains, sandy beaches, dense forests and pretty villages of stone cottages and handsome Victorian seafront villas.

The welcoming community of fewer than 5,000 people includes many artists who find constant inspiration in their surroundings, among them the painter Angela Elliott-Walker (angela-elliott-walker.co.uk).

“Arran is stunning – even after living here for 20 years, I’m still constantly struck by its serenity and beauty,” she says.

“There aren’t many places left in the UK where you don’t need to get into your car to walk in the hills or go to the beach as well as have the convenience of pubs, restaurants, doctors, a dentist, shops, a chemist and post office, all within walking distance.”

Arran is welcoming and beautiful, but food is expensive and travel to the mainland can be tricky - David Tomlinson/Getty Images Contributor

There are several small rural primary schools plus a high school with fantastic facilities, while sporting clubs abound.

However, getting to the island by ferry from Ardrossan or Claonaig (Tarbert in winter) has to be planned in advance and, even then, the ferry might not sail. Food is expensive and there’s a limited choice of supermarket supplies and goods, with deliveries often costly.

Most of Arran’s villages are on the east coast, close to Brodick and Lamlash and convenient for shops and schools and Lamlash’s small hospital. As in many popular tourist and second-home spots, there’s a severe lack of affordable and social housing.

The average property price is £292,379, up 10pc in a year, according to Rightmove.

Skye

The largest island in the Inner Hebrides may boast some of the UK’s most Instagrammable places, including the famous Quiraing and Old Man of Storr, but there’s far more to Skye than its stunning good looks.

Access is good – there’s a toll-free road bridge connecting the mainland village of Kyle of Lochalsh with Kyleakin on the island, plus two ferries. There are 400 miles of wild and rugged coastline and the 13,000-strong community is a hotbed of creatives and artists.

Faoilean, on Skye, has three bedroom and 2.6 acres beside a sea loch. For sale at £595,000 with Strutt and Parker - Strutt and Parker

The capital, Portree, has a beautiful seafront of colourful cottages, a cinema/ theatre that live-streams gigs and the trendy coffee shop Birch.

Living here is about surrendering to the harsh weather – you can have blue skies, rain, sleet, snow and sunshine within half an hour – and midges are a pain in summer. There’s also tension over the housing shortage.

Properties average £270,573, up 9pc on the previous year, Rightmove says.

Isle of Wight

England’s largest and second-most populous island has been a popular holiday destination since Victorian times but there’s plenty to offer those who seek a slower pace of life all year.

The island receives an average of 37 hours of sunshine a week, far higher than the national average of 30 hours, and it’s the ideal home for watersports enthusiasts. While the sailing clubs – centred on Cowes – are best-known, the 140,500 people who live here can do everything from paddleboarding to surfing and kayaking on the 57 miles of mostly unspoilt coastline.

Alice Luxmoore Styles, associate at Strutt & Parker’s country house department says: “Surrounded by the Channel, there’s still the comfort of having a Tesco and a Waitrose, and plenty of ways to get on – and off – the island.

“You can get there from London in two-and-a-half hours or less if you time it right.” The 10-minute hovercraft and the 22-minute FastCat catamaran both travel between Portsmouth and Ryde, while there are also the Red Funnel and Wightlink car ferries; note that none of the crossings come cheap, though.

The six-bedroom, Grade two listed Watchingwell Manor, near Newport. Priced at £2.75m with Knight Frank - Knight Frank

Full-time residents often head to the likes of Ventnor and St Lawrence in the south and the west, while part-timers go east to Seaview, St Helens, and Bembridge, which offer quicker access to the ferries; Sandown is also attracting increasing interest, with searches for homes for sale in the area on Rightmove increasing by 34pc in a year.

“One of the other draws of the Isle of Wight is that homes are up to 50pc cheaper than the Hampshire and Sussex coasts,” says Luxmoore Styles.

Isle of Wight properties average £375,049, 12pc up on the previous year, Rightmove says.

Mersea

This is the UK’s most easterly inhabited island, a traditional fishing community separated from the mainland by a thin strip of water. It is split into the more rural East Mersea, with its large open spaces and wild natural beaches, and West Mersea, which has sailing clubs, shops and excellent seafood restaurants.

The total population of the island is just under 7,000, which gives it a village feel, according to Mr Lynn. “We had previously discovered being closer to London had meant a lack of a welcoming atmosphere, so it’s brilliant to be in a place that really values its community.

“Everyone here really cares about the area.”

West Mersea's colourful beach huts - John Lamb/Photodisc

You can see why: it’s a beautiful mix of cliffs, mudflats and pastel-coloured beach huts, while there’s even a vineyard and a brewery that produces a stout made from oysters.

The average property on Mersea Island costs £471,758, up 3pc in a year, according to Rightmove. The majority of the houses were built after 1960, although there are some Victorian cottages and villas. New-builds on sale in Sanderling Reach cost from £450,000.

The island has a primary school rated “good” by Ofsted but be aware that a high tide covers the ancient causeway in and out twice each 24 hours, often trapping unsuspecting drivers.

