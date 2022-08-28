The beautiful Asian country you never thought to visit – and why you must

Alexandra Tolstoy Riding tours Kyrgyzstan holidays travel - VASLII BEREZHNOI

I love the sense of arrival in Bishkek. It is Kyrgyzstan’s capital and largest city, but you can smell the earth in the air and see the foot of the surrounding mountains and glaciers from street level.

Riding the length of the Silk Road in 1999 by horse and camel, from the ruins of Merv, in Turkmenistan, to Xi’an, in China, set off this whole momentous adventure for me. I became addicted to travelling in this way. After the Silk Road ­journey, a friend and I went to Mongolia with only packhorses. Later, now as a tour guide, I took my first group to Kyrgyzstan – exquisitely beautiful and more varied in ­landscape than the other Stans, and the best suited to riding. As we crossed the border from Uzbekistan, it was as though a magical kingdom was opening up in front of our eyes; rarely does a line on a map reflect such a dramatic change in landscape.

The adobe villages of the verdant ­Fergana Valley made way for the snow-capped peaks of Kyrgyzstan’s Tien Shan mountains. The fine-boned Uzbek farmers in their striped coats and skull caps were replaced by nomadic shepherds on horseback, wide smiling faces crowned with felt hats.

Formerly part of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan is a slice of mountainous paradise sandwiched between the Karakum and Gobi deserts of Uzbekistan and China. The Kyrgyz people are nomadic, as they have been for thousands of years. When warm weather arrives, they disperse from the villages in which they hole up in winter and make their way to the summer jailoo – isolated pastures on distant peaks.

Immerse yourself fully on horseback

Following their example, travelling by horseback provides access to vertiginous terrains inaccessible by road and to tiny settlements in the valleys. There is simply no better way to immerse yourself fully in the rhythm of life, or to take in the nation’s unheralded beauty.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, I was longing to begin leading trips again. Interestingly, tourism has picked up in Kyrgyzstan over the past two years – mountaineers unable to travel to the Himalayan region were still able to access the Kyrgyz peaks and this year there has been a surge in regional ­visitors unable to visit Europe because of the war in Ukraine.

These mountain people are apolitical and when one of my guests asked the guide about Kyrgyzstan’s president, he shrugged and had to go to the kitchen tent to ask. They have seen their incumbent leader change four times since 2020, with such regularity that it is difficult to keep track. They are far more interested in the winners of the latest ulak tartysh game (a kind of goat polo – more anon) or eagle sightings.

Returning to Kyrgyzstan this ­summer, I felt reconnected with myself. Being in this landscape alerts all your senses. It is complete freedom. And it is a rare treat to be totally off the grid – something most of my guests relish as much as the adventure itself.

The golden hollow, a charmed land

The ride journeys through the Sary-Chelek Reserve. Translated as “golden hollow”, it is considered a charmed land and a destination that even the Kyrgyz dream of visiting, recognised by Unesco in 1978. Nestled in the western Tien Shan mountains, this little-known, and even less-visited, nature reserve is home to seven mountain lakes, countless meadows filled with an abundant array of alliums, irises and waist-high fennel, and the largest walnut forest in the world. It is also home to the most wonderful people – nomadic Kyrgyz shepherds and their families who spend the winters in picturesque villages, and the summers in yurts high up in the alpine pastures.

The culture is dominated by the horse, and Kyrgyz horses are wonderful, perhaps my favourite breed in the world. The herd we work with are tough, slim-backed, strong, sturdy ­stallions that are both good-natured and extraordinarily sure-footed. They can scale any mountain terrain without ­losing a step, with just enough oomph to enjoy a decent canter through the alpine meadows. Neither do they misbehave because they are so well-trained and fit as a result of their lives with their shepherd owners. Often belonging to our guides, each one will be known ­personally, allowing riders and horses to be matched with care.

I speak a few words of Kyrgyz – a Turkic dialect – and fluent Russian now, but growing up in the UK (my mother is very English and we lived in the countryside) I didn’t feel at all Russian. My brother is called Dmitri and I wouldn’t pronounce his name because I was so embarrassed. I just called him “the baby”. However, my father encouraged me to read and I have never stopped. It is a truism that every book changes you. Reading literature from this region has given me a greater understanding of the character and way of life here, the games that all revolve around horses, the songs, dances and traditions ­celebrated throughout the calendar.

It was in the 1920s that Stalin, rounding up the remnants of the tsarist empire, created five Central Asian territories to add to those of the recently formed USSR. When the Soviet tide finally ebbed away again in 1991, each territory – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrg­yzstan – emerged as a newly independent nation. Of these five Stans, as they are called, the last, Kyrgyzstan, is the friendliest and the most beautiful.

Dizzy passes and plunging valleys

Locked away among mountains, ­Kyrgyzstan has an unreal story-book quality, a landscape of dizzy passes and plunging valleys. Its traditions are nomadic – the word Kyrgyz means “40 tribes” – and before the arrival of the Russians in the 1870s, most settlements, including Bishkek, consisted of round white yurts. The men still wear splendid felt hats that resemble tea cosies, while the women wear ’kerchiefs like Mother Hubbard. Imposing statues bestride the public squares like ornamental garden gnomes among flowerbeds, pointing to a future that never quite turned up.

I have a lot of energy; I can’t sit around doing nothing. All the bad things that have happened throughout my life have spurred me on to seek out the good. I am an experienced rider, but for this trip you just need to be comfortable walking or trotting in the main – I have even done it with my children. The horses are impeccably behaved and the group is accompanied by four guides.

At night, we camp – and sometimes people have reservations about that. But, as someone who takes pleasure from fine comforts, I don’t find anything challenging. The two are not mutually exclusive. Being in these places is, to me, the ultimate luxury. It is a safari-type adventure, staying in dream-worthy locations. There is nothing phoney about it – I keep it authentic with a loyal team of locals who have become friends. Like Djuma, whom I first met 15 years ago.

He guides the horses during the day and then enjoys arranging wildflowers for the table in camp. This summer, he took us to visit his wife and grandchildren – who hugged him with sheer delight – at his summer yurt not far from where we camped. His wife prepared the fire for water and we shared a feast of tea, fresh bread and just-milked cream.

In Bishek, we also visited the vast ­Ala-Too Square, founded in the 19th century, and Osh Bazaar, popular for its colourful Kyrgyz felt carpets and ­Ak-kalpak hats. Come the evening, I was tipped to try a Georgian restaurant, Zaandukki, for a fun dinner with excellent wines from the Tsinandali estate. There is always something new to try and never enough time.

The journey from Bishkek to Sary-Chelek Reserve takes a whole day, passing through the expansive Suusamyr Valley, full of nomads tending their livestock and small clusters of yurts. We camp the first night near Kizel Kel’, on the bank of a crystal-clear mountain stream where you can enjoy an energising swim. In the morning, we pair riders with horses and set off through densely wooded river pathways, passing hamlet gardens filled with wild orchids.

Each morning, the back-up truck and staff go ahead to set up so that it is ready for our arrival. It is a well-oiled schedule that has been refined over the years. Camping is in British three-man tents (only used for a maximum of two people who wish to share) and a large mess tent for communal relaxation and meals.

Breakfast is hot, with a different egg dish each day; a nutritious lunch is packed in saddlebags to maximise ­riding time; and supper is a three-course affair starting with a warming soup prepared with local ingredients. There is hot water available on request for bucket-style washing, but most guests prefer to jump in the lake or river at the end of the day. And of course, a loo tent – with probably the best view in Kyrgyzstan.

The best part of the journey

Every campsite was just as it had been ingrained in my memory: the one in front of Iri-Kul lake, where we swim with our horses, and the spot beside Kara-Suu Lake, reached through a lunar terrain of boulders, where we watch wild games of ulak tartysh, played by the local men on horseback.

The only challenging section – when the horses get bathed in sweat, stomachs heaving from the precip­itous climb over the 8,025ft Kotormo Pass, passing groups of unstable boulders – demands a dismount and some steely concentration from me. (A basic level of fitness is necessary, as each day we spend up to six hours in the saddle, covering 15 miles with some canters through open ground easily negotiated by the local horses.)

My favourite part of the journey is deep in the Sary-Chelek Reserve, where we ride through walnut forests to the campsite set beside the pristine turquoise waters of Iri-Kel Lake. Surrounded by mountains, the meadows are awash with fragrant yellow fennel flower heads in June, and just yards from the campsite, there is a clear spring, ice-cold and mineral-rich. We circumnavigate five lakes, surrounded all day by the most magnificent scenery, before ascending Kotorma Pass towards Kara-Suu Lake.

The climax, not that one is needed in this scenery, is watching one of the aforementioned games of ulak ­tartysh. This is a variation on polo with rugby-style tackles to gain the “play” – a dead goat that will be feasted on by the victors. Tents are set on the plateau beside the shores of Kara-Suu Lake, complete with bonfire and star-speckled skies. It is imposs­ible not to romanticise this land. ­Carpets of herbs are crushed underfoot, releasing a constant scent as meadow flowers brush against our stirrups. There are no brambles or nettles, because the ground has never been ploughed, just a sea of tulips, hollyhocks, alpine irises, peonies and many other species beloved in English country gardens, cultivated by botanists during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The continuity of nature permeates everything and sustains me long after returning home.

As told to Sarah Siese

How to do it

Alexandra Tolstoy’s trips offer unrivalled access to this historically, culturally and geographically fascinating region. Scheduled rides are run in conjunction with True Travel to Sary-Chelek, Kyrgyzstan, in May and September, but bespoke trips can also be arranged. Prices start at £4,485pp. See alexandratolstoy.co.uk for further information. Flights with Turkish Airlines (turkishairlines.com) from London to Bishkek via Istanbul cost from £438.

What to pack

Pack clothes for both hot weather during the day and chilly evenings in camp. Each rider also needs to take their own pillow, sleeping bag and liner, inflatable sleeping mat, riding hat, jodhpurs (I recommend Goode Rider and Hyland and some light bombachos by Brora), riding boots and short chaps, waterproofs, headtorch, towel and water bottle.