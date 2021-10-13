de Beaumont Foundation Announces Launch of Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times

New book explores the impact of policy on the nation's health and recommends specific actions

Book cover: Public Health Under Siege

cover of new book from the de Beaumont Foundation and APHA Press, Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times

cover of new book from the de Beaumont Foundation and APHA Press, Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times

Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With decades of budget cuts, unprecedented harassment of public health professionals, and rising anti-science sentiment, the public health infrastructure in the United States is in crisis. And policy is the key to building support for public health and strengthening the country's health, security, and prosperity. The de Beaumont Foundation, the nation's largest philanthropy focused on state and local public health, has released a new book — Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times — that serves as a practical guide for supporting and defending public health.



Published in partnership with the American Public Health Association (APHA), the book includes chapters by some of the nation's top public health experts, offering a variety of insights from advocacy organizations, think tanks, public health schools, and state, local, and federal government agencies.

"The field of public health is facing a two-front assault," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. "From rising distrust and anger stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic to a sustained campaign of defunding, our public health infrastructure faces a critical tipping point. Now more than ever, the field needs bold action on its behalf. I could not be more proud and grateful that these distinguished experts have dedicated their time and effort to researching and publishing such a valuable resource."

Going beyond national policy, Public Health Under Siege uses real-world examples to demonstrate how addressing inequities at the local level can influence population health. With case studies, stories, and inspiration, the book will equip advocates for public health to take on the diverse and complex challenges they face, from underfunding to the weakening of public health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

"We are at a crucial point in time, not only dealing with a pandemic but many other preventable health emergencies," said Georges C. Benjamin, MD, executive director of APHA. “These challenges require policy solutions that address the root causes of poor health and inequality. This book is a handbook for policymakers at all levels to better understand the critical links between policy and health and how they can take actions to improve our health."

Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times is available for purchase from the APHA store.

What people are saying about Public Health Under Siege:

"Recognizing both the visible and invisible determinants of health and the force that is behind these determinants, Public Health Under Siege: Improving Policy in Turbulent Times brilliantly expands our understanding of these complex issues. This book illuminates how policy has been used as a tool to advance or hinder health equity for generations. It is a must read for those who are ready to create systemic and meaningful changes to move the needle of health equity forward."

—Daniel E. Dawes, JD, Executive Director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine

"There can be no health without healthy public policy. This indispensable primer offers a window into a range of policy efforts to improve health. In doing so, this book points to how we can better pay attention to health in all policies and move towards creating a healthier world."

—Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, Dean and Robert A. Knox Professor at the Boston University School of Public Health

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. As part of its mission, the Foundation partners with leading publishers to produce books with insights and practical guidance for public health professionals and advocates. For more information, visit www.debeaumont.org.

About the American Public Health Association

The American Public Health Association champions the health of all people and all communities. We are the only organization that combines a nearly 150-year perspective, a broad-based member community and the ability to influence federal policy to improve the public’s health. Learn more at www.apha.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Julia Haskins de Beaumont Foundation haskins@debeaumont.org



