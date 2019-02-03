Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in big air at world freestyle skiing championships

PARK CITY, Utah — Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won bronze in the big air event of 2019 freestyle skiing world championships on Saturday.

This was the third medal in 10 days for the 24-year-old from Quebec City, who finished second in the slopestyle and big air events at the X Games last weekend. This is his first career medal at the world championships.

In his first run, Beaulieu-Marchand landed a left triple 1260 safety for a score of 91.25. He improved his score on his second try with a switch left side triple 1440 Japan that won him the judges' favour with a score of 92.00 for a combined score of 183.25. He was unable to improve his position with his third jump when he tried a switch left 1440 Bow and Arrow octograb, which he unfortunately failed to land.

Switzerland's Fabien Boesch took gold and Sweden's Henrik Harlaut earned silver.

"I am so happy to be competing at the World Championships. The 2019 season has been amazing for me with three consecutive podiums. I'm really happy with my performance; I landed my first two jumps. I had planned a little bonus for my third jump but I wasn't able to pull it off," said Beaulieu-Marchand.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was ninth after failing to land his impressive trademark 1800s.

The Canadian Press