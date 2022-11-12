Beaufort wins thriller, plus latest scores from SC high school football playoff games

·4 min read

Beaufort football team used a big second-half comeback to stay alive in the Class 3A playoffs.

The Eagles rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to defeat Crestwood in the second round of the Class 3A Lower State playoffs. Beaufort will host Gilbert/Manning winner next week in the third round.

Running back Kacy Fields rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaufort. Quarterback Samari Bonds rushed for 88 yards and a TD, and Colton Phares also had 55 yards and a score. Phares also picked off a pass on defense

Beaufort trailed 28-10 with nine minutes left in the third quarter before scoring three times in an eight-minute span to take a 31-28 lead.

Fields, Caleb Ulmer and Bonds had TD runs during that span. Zach Talbert picked off a pass to set up Bonds’ go-ahead score.

Phares made it 38-28 on a TD run. But Crestwood got within 38-35 on a Javion Martin TD pass.

Fields scored on Beaufort’s next possession to make it 45-35 with 8:05 left. The Knights answered right back on Martin TD pass to Anthony Steele to cut the lead to 45-42 with 6:29 left.

The Knights stopped the Eagles on the next possession and got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead. But Phares picked off a pass to end the threat.

Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20

Cole Davis threw three touchdown passes and Connor Nettles hit the go-ahead field goal to send Colleton Prep to the SCISA 2A championship game.

Colleton will play Williamsburg Academy for the championship at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern.

The score was tied 20-20 at halftime before Colleton took the lead when Nettles hit a 33-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the third quarter. Beaufort Academy came up with a pair of defensive stops and had a chance to tie it but missed a field goal as time expired.

Beaufort Academy’s Jaxen Porter had a TD rushing and caught one from Brayden Dineen. Devonte Green also had a TD run for BA.

Beaufort Academy finished the season at 8-3.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Upper State

Spartanburg 39, TL Hanna 14

Dutch Fork 35, Dorman 18

Gaffney 42, JL Mann 7

Class 4A

Upper State

Catawba Ridge 37, North Augusta 14

Greenville 24, South Pointe 20

Westside 39, Indian Land 35

Class 3A

Upper State

Daniel 55, Woodruff 17

Clinton 28, Belton Honea Path 13

Chapman 57, Seneca 29

Lower State

Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16

Class A

Upper State

St. Joseph’s 29, Southside Christian 28 (OT)

SCISA

Class 4A

Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0

Class 3A

Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17

Class 2A

Williamsburg Academy 38, Bethesda Academy 8

Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20

8-man

WW King 22, Faith Christian 18

Saturday’s Schedule

Class 5A

Upper State

Byrnes at Blythewood

Lower State

Cane Bay at Sumter

Lexington at Summerville

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenwood at Northwestern

Lower State

Irmo at James Island

Hartsville at AC Flora

Class 3A

Lower State

Lower Richland at Camden

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon

Manning at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Keenan at Strom Thurmond

Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff

Lower State

Andrews at Barnwell

Timberland at Andrew Jackson

Cheraw at Woodland

Wade Hampton (H) at Oceanside Collegiate

Class A

Upper State

Calhoun County at Christ Church

Denmark-Olar at Lewisville

CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville

Baptist Hill at Lamar

Carvers Bay at Estill

Lake View at Cross,

SCISA Class A

St. John’s at Lee Academy

Calhoun at Thomas Heyward

Scores from Wednesday, Thursday

Class 5A

Lower State

Fort Dorchester 46, Berkeley 0

Class 4A

Lower State

West Florence 42, Myrtle Beach 21

South Florence 50, Bluffton 0

Class 3A

Upper State

Powdersville 49, Chester 12

Class 2A

Upper State

Abbeville 49, Newberry 7

SCISA 4A

Laurence Manning 28, Trinity Collegiate 27

SCISA 3A

Pee Dee Academy 42, Pinewood Prep 27

SCISA 8-man

Holly Hill 72, Richard Winn 14

