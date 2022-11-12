Beaufort wins thriller, plus latest scores from SC high school football playoff games
Beaufort football team used a big second-half comeback to stay alive in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Eagles rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to defeat Crestwood in the second round of the Class 3A Lower State playoffs. Beaufort will host Gilbert/Manning winner next week in the third round.
Running back Kacy Fields rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaufort. Quarterback Samari Bonds rushed for 88 yards and a TD, and Colton Phares also had 55 yards and a score. Phares also picked off a pass on defense
Beaufort trailed 28-10 with nine minutes left in the third quarter before scoring three times in an eight-minute span to take a 31-28 lead.
Fields, Caleb Ulmer and Bonds had TD runs during that span. Zach Talbert picked off a pass to set up Bonds’ go-ahead score.
Phares made it 38-28 on a TD run. But Crestwood got within 38-35 on a Javion Martin TD pass.
Fields scored on Beaufort’s next possession to make it 45-35 with 8:05 left. The Knights answered right back on Martin TD pass to Anthony Steele to cut the lead to 45-42 with 6:29 left.
The Knights stopped the Eagles on the next possession and got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead. But Phares picked off a pass to end the threat.
Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20
Cole Davis threw three touchdown passes and Connor Nettles hit the go-ahead field goal to send Colleton Prep to the SCISA 2A championship game.
Colleton will play Williamsburg Academy for the championship at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern.
The score was tied 20-20 at halftime before Colleton took the lead when Nettles hit a 33-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the third quarter. Beaufort Academy came up with a pair of defensive stops and had a chance to tie it but missed a field goal as time expired.
Beaufort Academy’s Jaxen Porter had a TD rushing and caught one from Brayden Dineen. Devonte Green also had a TD run for BA.
Beaufort Academy finished the season at 8-3.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Upper State
Spartanburg 39, TL Hanna 14
Dutch Fork 35, Dorman 18
Gaffney 42, JL Mann 7
Class 4A
Upper State
Catawba Ridge 37, North Augusta 14
Greenville 24, South Pointe 20
Westside 39, Indian Land 35
Class 3A
Upper State
Daniel 55, Woodruff 17
Clinton 28, Belton Honea Path 13
Chapman 57, Seneca 29
Lower State
Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16
Class A
Upper State
St. Joseph’s 29, Southside Christian 28 (OT)
SCISA
Class 4A
Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0
Class 3A
Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17
Class 2A
Williamsburg Academy 38, Bethesda Academy 8
Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20
8-man
WW King 22, Faith Christian 18
Saturday’s Schedule
Class 5A
Upper State
Byrnes at Blythewood
Lower State
Cane Bay at Sumter
Lexington at Summerville
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenwood at Northwestern
Lower State
Irmo at James Island
Hartsville at AC Flora
Class 3A
Lower State
Lower Richland at Camden
Brookland-Cayce at Dillon
Manning at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Keenan at Strom Thurmond
Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff
Lower State
Andrews at Barnwell
Timberland at Andrew Jackson
Cheraw at Woodland
Wade Hampton (H) at Oceanside Collegiate
Class A
Upper State
Calhoun County at Christ Church
Denmark-Olar at Lewisville
CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville
Baptist Hill at Lamar
Carvers Bay at Estill
Lake View at Cross,
SCISA Class A
St. John’s at Lee Academy
Calhoun at Thomas Heyward
Scores from Wednesday, Thursday
Class 5A
Lower State
Fort Dorchester 46, Berkeley 0
Class 4A
Lower State
West Florence 42, Myrtle Beach 21
South Florence 50, Bluffton 0
Class 3A
Upper State
Powdersville 49, Chester 12
Class 2A
Upper State
Abbeville 49, Newberry 7
SCISA 4A
Laurence Manning 28, Trinity Collegiate 27
SCISA 3A
Pee Dee Academy 42, Pinewood Prep 27
SCISA 8-man
Holly Hill 72, Richard Winn 14