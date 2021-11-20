Beaufort stops trick play, earns spot in Class 4A football semifinals

With Beaufort’s season in the balance, Bryce Lybrand wanted to make sure his team was ready for a game-deciding play,

So, the Beaufort coach called two timeouts as Myrtle Beach prepared for its potential go-ahead two-point conversion. And the Eagles were up to the task as they stopped the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter to win, 20-19, in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs.

Beaufort advances to the Class 4A Lower State championship and will host West Florence next Friday. West Florence defeated Hartsville.

It is the first time since 2007 the Eagles are in a state semifinal game.

“It is going to be really special.” Beaufort coach Bryce Lybrand said by phone after the game. “Our community really deserves it and I hope next Friday night is a packed house.

“We know West Florence. We played them last year and Jody (Jenerette) does things the right way. So it is going to be a slug fest.”

Beaufort led 20-13 in the fourth quarter but Clemson commit Adam Randall scored on a 1-yard run to get within 20-19 with 1:04 left. Beaufort jumped offside on the extra point attempt giving MB the ball at the 1.

The Seahawks lined up in what Lybrand called the water bucket formation with all the linemen lined up on the left side with a center, quarterback and running back in the middle and two receivers to the right. QB Ryan Burger took the snap all the way back on the 10-yard line, ran to the right, then back in the middle and flung the ball up to a receiver but Beaufort defender knocked it down.

“There was a lot going on and our defensive coordinator did a really good job, dissecting what they were going to do,” Lybrand said. “There was only a minute left so it wasn’t like we were going to sling it around when we got the ball so we needed to get a stop and we did. Our kids and coaches did a really good job on that play.”

Beaufort recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

With the score tied at 13, Beaufort went ahead Tyler Haley’s 6-yard touchdown pass to McLeod Reichel with 4:19 left.

Haley finished with 160 yards of total offense and Kacy Fields led the team with nine catches.

The Eagles scored first when Hunter Rast returned a punt for a touchdown to make it 6-0 with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Myrtle Beach tied it early in the second on Ryan Burger’s touchdown pass to Kenny Brown.

Myrtle Beach took its first lead on Randall’s TD run to make it 13-6 with 7:23 left in the second quarter. Beaufort tied it on Amariee Morris’ 7-yard run with 4:25 left in the third quarter. The drive was set up by a long Rast punt return.

Morris finished with 66 yards rushing.

CE Murray 47, Whale Branch 0

Quantarius Grant ran for three touchdowns and Tyree Prunes added two as the War Eagles eliminated the Warriors from the Class A playoffs.

CE Murray will face Bamberg-Erhardt in the Class A Lower State championship next week. The Warriors finish the season at 8-2.