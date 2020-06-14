Beauden Barrett enjoys winning reunion with Hurricanes as impressive Blues prevail at Eden Park

AFP - AFP

Beauden Barrett enjoyed a happy reunion with his former team as the Blues overturned the Hurricanes 30-20 at a sold-out Eden Park.

Barrett started at full-back in his first match for the Auckland-based franchise, who had been in strong form before the cancellation of the regular Super Rugby campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Otere Black at fly-half.

The two-time World Rugby player of the year had not played since New Zealand’s 40-17 victory over Wales in Rugby World Cup 2019’s third-place play-off.

He produced an unfussy but assured performance as Blues teammates such as Black, who kicked 15 points, and back-rower Hoskins Sotutu excelled for the hosts.

Wing Caleb Clarke was also eye-catching, and he tore through for the game’s opening try after a midfield break from Rieko Ioane.

That put the Blues 7-3 ahead until Dane Coles powered over in the corner for the Hurricanes. Following an attempted cover-tackle on his All Blacks colleague, Barrett was caught up in the Hurricanes’ celebrations.

TJ Faiane hit back for the Blues, latching on to Mark Telea’s offload, before Ben Lam finished from close range. That reduced Hurricanes’ deficit to 14-13 at half-time, but Faiane soon set up Dalton Papali’i with a neat grubber.

In another Super Rugby Aotearoa encounter punctuated by breakdown penalties as stricter law interpretations bedded in, Black kept the Blues in front from the tee.

Jamie Booth’s 78th-minute consolation try from close range arrived too late to salvage anything for the Hurricanes.

They face Crusaders next Sunday in Wellington while Blues travel to Hamilton to take on Chiefs.

A crowd of over 41,000 at Eden Park represented the biggest in Super Rugby at the venue since May 2005, when Tana Umaga – now part of the Blues coaching team – reached his 100th outing for Hurricanes.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who came out,” said Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

“I know we’ve been through some tough times and to have a crowd like this for a Super Rugby game is pretty special.”