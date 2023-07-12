Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots 'Hit All of the Best Flavor Notes'

"I love using light ingredients with simple combinations," says the chef-owner of Cala restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Greg DuPree Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots

Beau MacMillan lets fresh ingredients "do the heavy work" in this flavorful side.

"It's sweet and savory with the earthiness of the roasted vegetables, cut with the creamy yet acidic feta yogurt making it a well-rounded dish," says the chef-owner of Cala restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz. "The harissa makes the dish warm while the almonds add crunch making the dish fresh, comforting and vibrant."

“The key is to use high-quality, fresh ingredients and let those elements do the heavy work," he adds. "This dish truly hits all of the best flavor notes.”



Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots & Chickpeas with Feta

⅓ cup honey

1 Tbsp. harissa paste

1 Tbsp. curry powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 lbs. carrots or tricolor heirloom carrots, peeled

1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed, patted dry

4½ oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about

1 cup; from 1 [8-oz.] pkg.)

½ cup whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

1 tsp. lemon zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

¼ lightly packed fresh mint leaves

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Stir together honey, harissa, curry powder and salt in a small bowl. Place carrots and chickpeas on a large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with honey-harissa, and toss to coat. Spread into an even layer.

2. Roast in oven until carrots are tender and lightly browned, stirring twice, 30 to 40 minutes.

3. While carrots are roasting, process feta cheese, yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute.

4. Spread feta mixture on a serving platter; top with roasted carrots and chickpeas. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and mint. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

