Mega-popular Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale until midnight — grab a pair for 40 percent off!

If you haven’t experienced the pure joy and magic that come with using wireless headphones, now’s your chance to save big on one of the best pairs on the market. Amazon has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for $120, or $80 off its list price, today only. That’s 40 percent off!

Originally $200, the Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they garner up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

“Great sound quality. The battery life is ridiculous,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “My Beats are about two weeks old and I only charged them for about 1 hour. It has been around a week and a half and I haven't had to charge them yet. I use them for about one to two hours daily.”

If you’re an Apple iPhone user, you can pair your iOS device automatically with the tech giant’s built-in W1 technology for instant sync. This is the same technology used for all Apple AirPods to seamlessly pair mobile device to headphones, as soon as you turn them on.

Meanwhile, these premium wireless headphones are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks to their sleek design, adjustable fit and comfy-cushioned ear cups. The Beats Solo3 also come with a handy carrying case, so your headphones won’t get scratched or damaged when not in use.

