Beats of Radhe Shyam: First Motion Poster of Prabhas' Next to Release on His Birthday!

Prabhas fans can expect a small, if not big, treat from the makers of his next, Radhe Shyam. While we earlier wondered if the team will decide an unveil the teaser of his next on the actor's birthday, recent update suggests it would be a mere motion poster release. But something's better than nothing, right? The official announcement came in from the production house's official Twitter handle and we suggest you start the countdown for the same. The motion poster of Radhe Shyam would be unveiled on October 23, the time for which hasn't been shared by the makers.

Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde romancing the rebel star. The actress' first look from this romantic saga was released on her birthday. The makers had earlier released the title and first poster of this much-awaited project. Speaking about her role, Pooja in her recent interaction had said, "My character in Radhe Shyam is not the mythological Radha, we have just been inspired by the iconic lovers." When asked if she has a double role in the movie, she denied it saying it's in a space she hasn’t explored before.

They're sure to make you fall in love all over again! 💕#BeatsOfRadheShyam, our first motion poster will be out on 23rd October! Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/5Gb6zrRSPl — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 17, 2020





Prabhas is yet to wrap the shooting of Radhe Shyam. The actor is currently in Italy shooting for the same. Post the wrap, he'll start working on Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone and later with Om Raut for the mythological epic, Adipurush.