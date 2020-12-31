Music to our ears: Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones are on sale for just $140 at QVC

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You need these so you can rock out while exercising in 2021—and the price is right. (Photo: Beats by Dre)

Still using wired headphones during workouts? You can do better than that. Especially right now, because QVC has these Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones on sale for 20 bucks off during the retailer’s epic weekend tech sale.

Normally priced at $160, these powerful earbuds are currently yours for $140 with free shipping. With sound quality like this, you’ll be super-motivated to exercise longer, harder and more often. In black, red and white, these Beats are an amazing upgrade that’s so well-deserved after this stressful year—a wise investment that will quickly pay off in calories burned.

And if you’d spread out the payments, you can opt for five Easy Pay installments of $28, with no interest.

Here’s more about these epic wireless earphones.

Built for workouts

These Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones make life—and fitness—easier. With a brilliant 15 hours of battery life per charge, they’re always ready to go. And even if, by some chance, you do let your Powerbeats run out of juice, a quick-boost five-minute charge gives you enough juice for a full hour of playback. It’s called ‘Fast Fuel,’ and it’s awesome.

Secure-fit ear hooks mean your earphones stay in place no matter what you’re up to (they won’t fall out of your ears like certain other wireless earbuds who shall not be named). You don’t have to worry about precipitation or sweat—these earphones are water-resistant.

Shoppers love the fact that there’s a cable keeping the two earbuds together.

“...These have been great for my daughter. ....the fact that they have the wire connecting the two helps to ensure she doesn't lose one or the other,” shared a satisfied shopper. “As far as quality, these are great! We have other beats brand headphones and these are the quality that I've come to expect from the brand!”

Story continues

A secure fit and epic audio—at $20 off, with free shipping. (Photo: Beats by Dre)

Impressive features, especially for iPhone users

If you’re an iPhone user, your phone will automatically and seamlessly sync to these wireless headphones thanks to Apple’s ‘magical’ H1 chip. But these Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones can also pair with just about any Android smartphone via Bluetooth. “They are easy to use and have a good connection with my iPhone,” said a five-star reviewer.

For more subdued times—or when you have to mix business with pleasure—your Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones are noise-canceling during phone calls. You’ll get clear, crisp audio and sound like a pro—even if you happen to be going hard on the treadmill at the same time.

“Oh my god, these earphones made my life so much easier,” raved another five-star reviewer. “They are easy to handle and charge up so fast. I mainly use this for long calls, and it wasn't hurting my ears at all even after 9-10 hours of continuous usage. Awesome sound quality...works well when I am jogging outside too. Totally fallen in love...”

Grab a pair of these Beats Powerbeats before they sell out!

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.