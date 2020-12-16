Get it before Christmas: Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones are $50 off at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Good things come in small packages—even better at $50 off. (Photo: Beats by Dre)

Still using wired headphones during workouts? You can do better than that. Especially right now, because Amazon has these Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones on sale for 50 bucks off.

Normally priced at $150, these powerful earbuds are currently yours for $100. With sound quality like this, you’ll be super-motivated to exercise longer, harder and more often. In black, red and white, these Beats are amazing and just in time for holiday gifting—or for a personal upgrade that’s so well-deserved after this stressful year.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Built for workouts

These Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones make life—and fitness—easier. With a brilliant 15 hours of battery life per charge, they’re always ready to go. And even if, by some chance, you do let your Powerbeats run out of juice, there’s a safety for that—a quick-boost five-minute charge that gives you enough juice for a full hour of playback. It’s called ‘Fast Fuel,’ and it’s awesome!

Secure-fit ear hooks means they stay in place no matter what you’re up to, and they won’t fall out of your ears like certain other wireless earbuds. And if you’re outdoorsy, you don’t have to worry about precipitation or sweat—these earphones are water-resistant. And shoppers love that there’s a cable keeping the two earbuds together too.

“Powerbeats are hard to beat—wow,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “The best workout set I have now—no falling off the ear, the sound quality is great. I like the wired connection between the two pieces just in case I get into a metal head-banging session while walking the neighborhood and they do slip off.”

Story continues

A secure fit and epic audio—at 33 percent off. (Photo: Beats by Dre)

Impressive features, especially for Apple iPhone users

If you’re an iPhone user, your phone will automatically and seamlessly sync to these wireless headphones thanks to Apple’s ‘magical’ H1 chip. Meanwhile, these Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones can also pair with just about any Android smartphone via Bluetooth.

“I’ve really enjoyed these headphones for exercise,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “They stay in my ear very well. They’re easy to use and have good connection with my iPhone.”

In addition, for more subdued times—or when you have to mix business with pleasure—your Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones are noise-canceling during phone calls too. You’ll get clear, crisp audio and sound like a pro—even if you happen to be going hard on the treadmill at the same time.

And while Beats is owned by Apple, the Powerbeats is Beats’ effort to beat (no pun intended) Apple’s AirPods—and they definitely give AirPods a run for their money.

“I love working out and I hate headphones that can’t stay on,” added another five-star reviewer. “These Powerbeats work better than the AirPods because they stay on throughout your whole workout.”

The Beats Powerbeats are a fabulous gift and a great personal upgrade—grab a pair before they sell out!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.