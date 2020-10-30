Beats Headphones Are on Sale for Their Lowest Prices Ever — Today Only

Amazon

When you think of a great set of over-the-ear headphones, the iconic pair from Beats by Dr. Dre is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. And for good reason — beyond looking super sleek, the brand’s wireless headphones come with tons of covetable features, like crystal clear sound quality, cushioned ear cups, and an insanely long battery life. Today, you can get all of that for less through Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals, which feature Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones marked down to their lowest price of all time.

The latest model of the Solo3 has everything it takes to become your favorite everyday pair, boasting class one Bluetooth technology and an Apple W1 chip, both of which allow them to efficiently connect to any device regardless of brand. They’re lightweight and foldable, too, making them perfect for workouts and life on the go. An adjustable fit, 40-hour battery life, and included carrying case are the icing on the cake.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have attested to the quality of these noise-canceling headphones by giving them a five-star rating.

“I’m so upset I waited so long to get these! They are comfortable, can’t stand earbuds,” one reviewer wrote. “Sound is clear listening to music and talking on the phone. I don’t need the volume too high to cancel out background noise… I like the storage case and it fits perfectly in my bag.”

“These headphones were just what I hoped they would be! They came in a compact cover with a helpful instructional booklet,” said another. “They are very comfortable to wear and hold a charge for a long time. The controls are simple to use and the sound is fabulous!”

Others say the Beats make the perfect gift for a choosy music aficionado: “My son wanted these and I thought they were pricey, but he was very specific and it was Christmas, so I went with it. Holy cow, they’re great! He picked a tune I liked and I was blown away.”

You can grab the Beats Solo3 headphones for 40 percent off in one of seven colors, including black, rose gold, and even yellow with red and blue accents. But hurry: This deal ends tonight, so you’ll need to add to cart ASAP to get the headphones at their mega-discounted price. Once they arrive, just power them on and hold them near your device to start listening.

