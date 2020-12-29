The Beats Headphones Reese Witherspoon Uses for Running Are on Sale at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon wants you to run into the New Year with her! At the beginning of December, the multi-hyphenate challenged her Instagram followers to participate in a month-long run/walk activity, which she wants to continue in 2021. If you plan on joining her, you may want to invest in one of Witherspoon’s favorite workout essentials: a pair of Beats wireless headphones, which are on sale on Amazon right now.
In her latest photo on the ’gram post-run, Witherspoon sported a gray crewneck sweatshirt with the sleek earphones hanging around her neck (which she’s been using throughout her challenge). Designed to be sweat- and water-resistant, the Beats Powerbeats earbuds feature adjustable hooks that wrap around your ears, offering a secure and comfortable fit. To ensure you get the most custom fit, the Beat headphones come with four different size ear tips along with a carrying case to store them in and a lightning to USB-A charging cable.
They provide up to 15 hours of listening time between charges and are equipped with a rapid charging feature that gives you one hour of playback in just five minutes — so there’s no need to worry if you forgot to charge them before your next workout. Pair them via Bluetooth with any iOS device by simply holding the headphones near your unlocked device and pressing the power button on the left earbud. Android users will need to download the Beats app from the Google Play store to connect. Thanks to the built-in controls in the right earbud, you can conveniently skip, play, pause, and change the volume of your music without your device in hand.
With all of these qualities, it’s no wonder why over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have left the Beats headphones a five-star review, crowning them the “best for running and workouts.”
“I’ve really enjoyed these headphones for exercise,” one wrote. “They stay in my ear very well, they’re easy to use, and they have good connection with my iPhone. I appreciate the cord attaching them because, knowing me, I’d lose one if it didn’t.”
Reviewers have also commented that they’re a great alternative wireless earbud competitors that are more expensive.
“I love working out and I hate headphones that can’t stay on,” one wrote. “These Powerbeats work better than the AirPods because they stay on throughout your whole workout.”
Another chimed in, “I love these! My ears are a little weird and I can't do AirPods as, regardless of which ear pieces I use, they fall out easily. With the over-the-ear, they don't fall out and I can move around freely. If I need to take them out, they hang around my neck so I don't lose them.”
Available in black, red, and white, the Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones normally retail for $150, but you can snag a pair for $50 off right now. Witherspoon’s exact white Beats will be restocked on January 1, but this deal may expire before then.
Whether you plan to partake in Reese’s Run Club or set your own fitness goals for 2021, a good pair of headphones is a must. So add a pair of the star-approved Beats to your cart while you can get them on sale!
