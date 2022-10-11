Beats headphones and earbuds are more than 50% off right now during Amazon Prime Day
The second Prime Day of the year is here, and Amazon has massive savings on Beats products that'll be music to your ears. During the Prime Early Access sale you can get up to 51% off Beats sonic creations today. Act fast though, because Prime Day ends tomorrow, October 12, so the Beats deals won't last forever.
Don't know where to start? We've rounded up the best Beats markdowns available. Tune into these deals and save on one of the biggest brands in audio right now.
The 5 best Beats deals
Beats headphones deals
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+ for $198.95 (Save $180)
Beats Studio Buds deals
Beats White Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
Beats Moon Gray Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
Beats Ocean Blue Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds with AppleCare+ for $128.95 (Save $50)
Beats Red Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds with AppleCare+ for $128.95 (Save $50)
Beats Fit Pro deals
Beats Sage Gray Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Beats Moon Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian Earbuds for $179.95 (Save $20)
Beats Earth Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian Earbuds for $179.95 (Save $20)
