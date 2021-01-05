Great looks, great sound, great sale: Beats headphones are over $90 off at Amazon
With headphones, you get what you pay for: If you want the trifecta of amazing audio, cushy comfort, and stunning good looks, you’re going to shell out some dough. But right now, you can get all that (and more) for a lot less.
Amazon’s deal on Beats Ep headphones (they’re $91, down from $130) take away the sting of paying full price and just leave you with the good stuff: Crisp sound, thumping bass, and intuitive functionality. Sounds good, right?
You’re sure to love ‘em: These headphones are so popular, they’ve earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 5,950 reviewers.
Beats Ep headphones deliver outstanding audio with excellent, reliable bass via a 4-foot cable. Yes, these headphones are wired, so no need to worry about battery life. Just pop them on, plug them into a phone, tablet or laptop (or anything with a 3.5mm jack for that matter) and jam out without ever thinking about charging.
You might get used to the peace of mind. Says a five-star reviewer: “Better sound quality than other brands—and more reliable than wireless.”
Meanwhile, these premium headphones are comfortable to wear for the long haul, thanks to cushy ear cups and an adjustable fit. You’ll be able to easily protect your precious Beats Ep too—they come with a handy carrying case.
“Excellent sound quality,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “These have a comfortable fit and just seem very well made. Pleasant to wear and I'm really enjoying using them for music and movies.”
Choose from red, blue and white. Our advice? At this price, grab these headphones now—before they sell out or the price jumps back up.
