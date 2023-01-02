Beats the alternative ... of Chiefs playing well and losing. Another close-call podcast

With their 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs made it 15 straight over their AFC West rival, improved to 5-0 in the division and 13-3 overall. What’s not to like about the outcome?

Well, if the Super Bowl is the objective, it was a bit discomforting to see the Chiefs continue their special teams problems and for Patrick Mahomes to be off his game early in the second half.

We discuss those issues on SportsBeat KC in The Star’s first sports podcast of 2023. This episode features columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell, along with beat writers Jesse Newell and Herbie Teope.

The show began as a postgame SportsBeat Live and we discussed what the Chiefs need to accomplish to get back on a Super Bowl path, which continues on Saturday at the Las Vegas Raiders in the final regular season game.

