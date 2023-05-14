The Beatles: Rare first edition White Album given to charity

An original copy of The Beatles' 1968 White Album has been donated to a charity shop.

The British Heart Foundation said the album, complete with original inserts and a foldout poster, was handed over at its Sutton Coldfield branch.

It is thought to be incredibly rare, featuring a misprint unique to the first version of the record of which there are only 10,000 copies.

The charity has listed it on its eBay account, with bids starting at £999.99.

"Our music and vinyl experts were thrilled when this valuable piece of music history was donated to the BHF," said Richard Pallier, from the charity.

Despite being more than 50 years old, he said the album was "in good condition".

White Album, sold with a blank sleeve, was the quartet's ninth studio album and is formally titled The Beatles.

It is often said to be the band's best ever album and comprises 30 songs.

Bidding is open on the British Heart Foundation's eBay page until about 22:00 BST on Monday.

