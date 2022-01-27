The Beatles’ Iconic ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Concert Is Being Released as a Streaming Album

Jordan Julian
·2 min read
Disney+
Disney+

For the first time ever, Beatles fans will be able to hear their legendary final performance as a group, captured in Peter Jackson’s Get Back. The album version of the band’s full 1969 gig is being released as The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance, and it hits streaming services at midnight EST on Jan. 28.

The 42-minute set took place on the roof of the Beatles’ record company offices in London in January 1969, and was famously crashed by police officers who tried to stop the foursome from performing. That scene serves as the finale of Jackson’s eight-part docuseries Get Back, which was released on Disney+ late last year.

The tracklist for the album consists of three different versions of “Get Back,” two of “Don’t Let Me Down,” two of “I’ve Got A Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig A Pony.” There’s also a “tape change interlude” titled “Jam/excerpt from ‘God Save the Queen.’”

Three of the songs from the mini concert went on to be featured on the band’s 1970 album Let It Be. But the new album, mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okel, uniquely captures the intimate energy of the historic rooftop show. There are unrehearsed moments, dialogue among the band members, and entertaining ad libs, like John Lennon forgetting a line on “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Another classic moment sees Paul McCartney improvising a verse in “Get Back” to address the party poopers from the London Metropolitan Police. Martin, who is the son of Beatles producer George Martin, told People, “The police are about to arrest them on the stage and Paul’s singing, ‘You’ve been playing on the roofs again and that’s no good, they’re gonna have you arrested!’ I mean that’s a proper sort of punk attitude, really!”

Peter Jackson Takes Us Inside the Beatles’ Earth-Shattering Divorce

Initially, it was debated whether or not it made sense to release the audio of the rooftop performance on its own; it was left out of a comprehensive special edition box set of Let It Be last year. But the tremendous popularity and critical acclaim of Jackson’s sprawling docuseries has proven there’s a hungry audience for the audio version.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance comes just in time for the 53-year anniversary of the concert it immortalizes, which is this Sunday, Jan. 30. It will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico