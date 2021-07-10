Beating all odds, J-K girl secures 98.06 pc in Class 12

Aisha Bibi with her family. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): A girl student from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri beaten all the odds and scored the third position in the district with 98.06 per cent in the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examination 2021.

Parents of Aisha Bibi attribute her success to MIE Higher Secondary School as they provided free books and study material to the students, ensuring that COVID-induced lockdown and restrictions do not hamper their studies.

Speaking to ANI, Gulam Rasul, father of Aisha said, "I belong to a very poor family, and despite we lack necessary amenities, we have tried our best to educate our daughter to give her whatever she wants. Despite inadequate power supply and other facilities in my village Amroh, she managed to study well. When COVID-19 lockdown was implemented students were worried about getting a proper education. However, the school kept supporting us and we were provided with free books and study material."

"Along with our hard work, the major help is being done by this academy because they do not charge fees from the children belong to economically weaker sections. I am very thankful for them," he added.

Meanwhile, there are other students as well who have scored good marks in the exams. "I got 492 marks in this institute accruing the 4th position in Jammu prominence. I am very happy," said Nafisa Qureshi, a student. (ANI)