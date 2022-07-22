Beating the Heat in P.E.I.

P.E.I. can expect extreme heat this weekend.

On Wednesday, a heat warning was declared across the entire province starting Friday and going through to Sunday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 28 C to 30 C, with humidity expected to get up to 36 C. Night temperatures are expected to hover around 18 C to 20 C.

“As we go over the next few days it’s going to be very hot and humid,” said Allister Alder, Saltwire weather specialist.

The heat wave is a result of several factors, the main being a warm flow of air being pushed up from the southern United States,

“We also have an area of low pressure off to our west which is kind of helping pull in the circulation from the south as well,” he said.

Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days, as breaks of cloud will cool the island throughout Friday.

The heat will continue into next week, staying in mid-20s with high humidity.

It’s not uncommon for PEI and the Atlantic provinces to see these spells of heat this time of year, said Alder.

“We got lucky at the start of the summer. We haven’t had an extensive period of very high heat and humidity up to this point,” he said.

The rest of the summer is expected to stay on a similar trend, with few short breaks in the humidity going into August.

It’s important to remember heat and humidity of this magnitude can have affect people differently, added Alder.

“When we start to get into these high thirties you can start to see that heat exhaustion so just making sure you’re limiting certain activities and doing your best to stay cool.”

When going out during mid-day, it’s very important to wear a hat and sunscreen. Avoid physical activities during mid-day as much as possible, he said.

“There is really not much relieve behind these fronts from the humidity so be sure to stay in the shade or stay inside with fans on or air conditioning.”

Bradley MacIsaac, public safety officer for Emergency Measures Organization said if you’re working outside over the weekend it’s important to stay hydrated and take more breaks than usual.

“Drink lots of water. We haven’t seen this kind of heat yet this year so our bodies aren’t used to it.”

Those most at risk in these temperatures are children, elderly and people with a chronic illness or breathing problems.

If you’re feeling any symptoms of heat exhaustion, it’s important to reach out to Health P.E.I. or your family physician.

People working near or on the water should wear a large hat and sunscreen to avoid glare from the water, said MacIsaac.

“This kind of heat can be quite dangerous. Keep cool and take care of yourselves.”

Rafe Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Guardian