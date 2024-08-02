Beaten opponent of Lin Yu-Ting, who failed gender test, leaves ring in tears after Olympics boxing fight

Sitora Turdibekova (blue) was visibly upset after losing to Lin Yu-Ting (red) - Getty Images/David Fitzgerald

Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout in the women’s featherweight category by outpointing Sitora Turdibekova.

The participation of the Chinese Taipei fighter and Algeria’s Imane Khelif at these Games has invited intense scrutiny, with the pair disqualified from last year’s World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

The controversy erupted on Thursday when Khelif defeated Angela Carini inside 46 seconds, with the Italian saying afterwards she had “never felt a punch like this”.

Lin, the top seed in the women’s -57kg category, breezed into the quarter-finals with a unanimous decision win although Turdibekova proved a tough opponent and won one of the rounds on one of the scorecards.

Ultimately, the taller and rangier Lin recorded victory by scores of 29-28 and four of 30-27 to set up a last-eight clash against Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva, who beat Ireland’s Michaela Walsh.

Lin Yu-Ting vs Sitora Turdibekova: As it happened

03:23 PM BST

Turdibekova left ring in tears

Looking back at the end of the bout today, after the decision was announced Turdibekova made an effort to shake both of Yu-Ting’s coaches, but avoided Yu-Ting, who, unlike Khelif, made no attempt to console her opponent. Turdibekova was tearful as she left the arena

Turdibekova in tears as decision announced - David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Yu Ting Lin of Team Chinese Taipei, left, is awarded the win over Sitora Turdibekova of Team Uzbekistan

Sitora Turdibekova of Team Uzbekistan leaves the ring as Yu Ting Lin of Team Chinese Taipei looks on after winning the Women's 57kg preliminary round match

03:16 PM BST

Why are the IOC being criticised

A reminder on why the IOC are subject to Oliver’s criticism: amidst ongoing riffs between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) that might see boxing excluded from LA 2028, the IOC are in charge of this year’s boxing event, and believe allow athletes to compete per the gender on their passport. Many individual sports federations, like the IBA or World Athletics, now base their eligibility on whether athletes can pass a gender test, that examines their chromosomes and by virtue their testosterone levels.

Both imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting have failed these tests, so are disqualified from the IBA - neither have appealed this - but are eligible for the IOC’s criteria

03:11 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting learns next opponent

Lin Yu-Ting will face Hungary’s Scetlana Staneva at 10am on Sunday. The latter also passed through via unanimous decision, beating Ireland’s Michaela Walsh. It will be interesting to see how Staneva reacts to this news compared to Khelif’s next opponent. Our man on the ground, Oliver Brown, believes Staneva and Anna Luca Hamori are being “sent unforgivably into harm’s way by gutless IOC cowards”.

03:03 PM BST

No handshake...

Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan, whose DNA sex test revealed the presence of XY chromosomes, beats Sitora Turdibekova easily on points. The Uzbek walks off without shaking hands pic.twitter.com/ctvDkLnT8X — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) August 2, 2024

02:59 PM BST

Yu-Ting’s next fight

Yu-Ting will learn who her next opponent is at the conclusion of this fight between Ireland’s Michaela Walsh and Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva. Neither have commented on the controversy, but Imane Khelif’s next opponent, Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, is embracing the challenge.

She shared the following on her Instagram story today...

Anna Luca Hamori's instagram story

02:46 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting wins unanimously

Unanimous decision and Yu-Ting takes the victory, only having one judge score a round against her in the first. No embrace between the two fighters afterwards before yu-Ting thanks the crowd and makes her way out with no audible disapproval. She’ll fight again on Sunday at 10am

Lin Yu-Ting in red and Sitora Turdibeova in blue - John Locher/AP

02:44 PM BST

Final round

Yu-Ting, safe with the knowledge that she’s up on the score cards, bounces around the ring knowing Turdibekova needs to make the move. The round ends and Yu-Ting celebrates mildly - nothing from Turdibekova

02:42 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting wins round 2

And that all but wins the fight for Yu-Ting, she won that round unanimously.

02:40 PM BST

Round 2

An uneventful second round, Turdibekova warming into it a bit more and getting closer to her taller opponent Yu-Ting

02:37 PM BST

Yu-Ting wins round 1

Judges score first round 4-1 in Yu-Ting’s favour

02:37 PM BST

Round 1

Round 1 of three ends, no dramas so far, also very few clean punches landed. Yu-Ting is 5cm taller and her reach advantage is telling defensively, but she’s yet to make an attacking statement

02:33 PM BST

Boxers touch gloves...

...and we’re underway. Yu-Ting in red, Turdibekova in blue. A good Uzbekistan contingent in the crowd

02:32 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting walks out

Lin Yu-Ting is number one seed for this featherweight competition. She walks out and there is no audible booing from the crowd. Sitora Turdibekova qualified on a technicality, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Marcelat Sakobi booted out for a doping whereabouts violation

02:30 PM BST

What happened yesterday

Yu-Ting’s fight is imminent - here’s what happened, as it happened, yesterday.

Lin Yu-Ting - Aijaz Rahi/AP

02:29 PM BST

“A molten Olympic scandal”

To North Paris Arena, and Day Two of a molten Olympic scandal. After Imane Khelif’s 46-second victory over Italy’s Angela Carini stoked outrage among everybody from JK Rowling to the United Nations, Lin Yu-Ting, the Taiwanese featherweight and the second boxer at these Games thrown out of last year’s world championships due to a failed sex test, fights Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan. The Paris Olympics is still reeling from this controversy, with the International Olympic Committee struggling to explain how it allowed Carini to go into the ring against an Algerian whose DNA tests had, according to the International Boxing Committee, revealed XY chromosomes. It is doubtful the drama will quite reach Thursday’s extremes, given Lin has only managed one previous knockout win. This would be quite the moment, all told, for a second.

02:26 PM BST

Yu-Ting to fight in five minutes

Yu-Ting, who has failed a sex test and is banned from International Boxing Association (IBA) competition, will fight in five minutes. Her opponent, Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova, hasn’t spoken before the bout, although Khelif’s next opponent, Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori, has told media she is not scared following interviews from Angela Carini’s team post-abandonment that said she was warned not to fight.

Coverage on the two Olympic channels, Eurosport and BBC, haven’t opened up too much of a possibility for that to happen, however - today’s coverage has only just started, five minutes before Yu-Ting’s fight is scheduled to start.

02:20 PM BST

“Nothing to do with transgender”

That last point from Nicola Adams is crucial. In that Donald Trump article, many of Khelif’s critics leave open the inference that she and Yu-Ting were born male. They were both born female, which is why they are eligible for the Olympics, but their DNA is made up of the more commonly male-associated XY chromosome structure, meaning they have elevated testosterone power and a therefore an increased potential for power.

We have a full explainer on the intricacies here.

Nicola Adams - Owen Humphreys/PA Archive

02:14 PM BST

Media frenzy

Khelif’s victory vs Carini yesterday sparked widespread and vitriolic reaction, so anticipation for Yu-Ting’s fight, scheduled for 14.30, has exploded over the last 24 hours.

A number of high profile names have weighed in on the debate, including Donald Trump who said “keep men out of women’s sports”. As a demonstration of how complicated the debate has been, 2012 women’s flyweight gold medalist Nicola Adams has also called for Khelif and Yu-Ting’s disqualification, but also specified her support of Angela Carini has “nothing to do with transgender”

Donald Trump speaking

02:04 PM BST

Yu-Ting vs Turdibekova preview

Charlotte Dujardin, the Seine pollution, Chinese swimmers... the Paris 2024 Olympics has had its fair share of controversy, but perhaps none more so than that of female boxers Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria and their failed gender tests.

The IOC decision to allow the two to compete, despite their expulsion from the International Boxing Association (IBA), was contentious before the Games, but Khelif’s victory yesterday via abandonment against Italy’s Angela Carini within 46 seconds – the latter withdrawing saying she had “preserve her life” having “never been hit so hard” – took the scandal to a whole new, vitriolic dimension.

The next episode in this saga is Yu-Ting’s bout today, as she fights Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova in the women’s 57kg featherweight round of 16 with the world watching where in previous circumstances a fight like this may have flown under the radar.

Yu-Ting was banned from IBA boxing, alongside Khelif, in March 2023 having failed a gender test, and had her World Championship bronze medal that she’d won that month stripped. Yu-Ting and Khelif are not transgender, they were born female, but tests show that their DNA contains the usually male-associated XY chromosomes, rather than usually female-associated XX chromosomes, meaning their testosterone levels are more akin to that of a man’s, who can punch up to 2.6 times harder than a woman. Neither have contested these tests.

This is considered grounds for disqualification by the IBA, and for World Athletics who have outcast Caster Semenya for the same reason, but crucially not by the IOC, who sanction that because Yu-Ting and Khelif’s passports say they’re female, they’re free to fight, regardless of the danger that poses to their opponent.

The Yu-Ting fight goes ahead. Before her expulsion, she possessed a pretty impressive record of 19-5, including two gold and one bronze World Championship medals that have not been reverted, and is the No 1 seed for the women’s featherweight category, a ranking that ensured a bye through the round of 32. Her opponent, Turdibekova, qualified for Paris in lieu of Indian fighter Parveen Hooda’s doping test violation, and beat the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Marcelat Sakobi in the first round by split decision.