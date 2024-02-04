Beaten Chelsea booed off as fans sing for Roman Abramovich and Jose Mourinho

Home fans made their feelings clear at Stamford Bridge - PA/Bradley Collyer

Mauricio Pochettino cut a lonely figure amid Stamford Bridge gloom. Arms folded, trench coat flapping in the wind, he could only watch and listen.

Listen as a delirious corner of gold-clad Wolves fans taunted him with suggestions of a forthcoming P45. Matheus Cunha had just won, and then rolled in, the penalty that sealed both his first Premier League hat-trick, and a 4-2 away victory.

Is sacking the Argentinian a possibility? Certainly, there was enough fury among those left in Stamford Bridge by the end to pose the question. The small pocket chanting Jose Mourinho’s name would certainly shed no tears.

It is easy to forget that Cole Palmer’s tenth Premier League goal of the season had put Chelsea ahead. By the close, that beautifully worked effort felt like a lifetime ago.

Wolves had levelled within two minutes, Moises Caicedo dallying in midfield and Cunha striking via a deflection off Thiago Silva.

Boos were ringing out by the break. Chelsea were deservedly behind. Caicedo had failed to track Rayan Ait-Nouri’s run, allowing him to turn in Pedro Neto’s cut back. Another deflection, yes - this time off Axel Disasi - but Wolves were worthy leaders.

It is back-to-back heavy defeats for Chelsea within a week - Reuters/David Klein

Mauricio Pochettino watched his side beaten by Wolves in the league for a second time this season - AFP/Ben Stansall

The third came from more fine work from Neto, the game’s standout performer alongside Cunha. Silva was not even in the same frame as Neto raced away down Chelsea’s left. Cunha finished the move emphatically.

At that point, home supporters began pining for Roman Abramovich. Back then Chelsea had an identity, a style of play. Where is that in this Todd Boehly era?

Home was supposed to have brought Chelsea comfort. They may not have provided much excitement here, but they were at least unbeaten in 10.

Pochettino’s programme notes had suggested that there was only one possible way to follow a display as dismal as Chelsea’s at Liverpool in midweek.

The theory was sound enough, and the practice should have been relatively simple. But Chelsea did not learn from their mistakes, improve as a team, or show a response. They worsened. On all fronts.

Silva’s late header was a mere consolation. The only way is up? The issue is, that may not be the case.