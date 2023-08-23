Beat the ULEZ: school-run cars for £5,000

Our expert shares his top recommendations for a ULEZ-friendly runaround

It’s no secret that the expanding London ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) as well as numerous new clean-air zones (CAZs) around the country are playing havoc with motorists’ budgets.

For many people, it won’t be the main car of the household that’ll be the problem. Often, the family car will be a newer car bought on PCP – or maybe even a company car – that’ll be fully compliant with the new rules.

No, for many families it’s the second car of the household that’s going to pose more of a concern. The runaround that’s used for short hops around town, to drop the kids off at school or to pop to the shops; in many cases, these are smaller, older, and potentially more likely to incur a charge.

But it is possible to replace a non-compliant school run car with something more modern, more reliable – and crucially, ULEZ- and CAZ- compliant – without paying a small fortune. Here are our five top recommendations.

5. Volkswagen Polo (2009-2017)

The fifth-generation Volkswagen Polo could hardly be called exciting, but it is one of the most grown-up small cars out there, with a high-quality interior that could easily convince you you’re driving something much larger. The Polo offers plenty of space, too, and while it isn’t as much fun as some small cars, its comfortable ride and breezy controls make it an extremely easy-going companion. If you’ll be buying for urban use, the 1.2-litre is fine, but it does run out of puff on the motorway. The 1.4 is a better all-rounder, but it’s also more expensive as a result.

‘A comfortable ride and breezy controls': Volkswagen Polo

Price to pay: from £2,500

We found: 2010 Polo 1.2 SE, 79,000 miles, full service history, £5,000

Watch out for: Headlamp heat damage from running lights, premature brake disc wear

4. Honda Jazz (2008-2015)

If you’re buying with your sensible hat firmly in place, the second-generation Honda Jazz is probably the pick of this bunch. It’s arguably the car with the best reputation for reliability here, and it’s also the most practical, with its achingly clever flip-up rear seats that make it very versatile, and its clever monobox design that results in plenty of interior space. The high seating position will make it a doddle to load children into, too. The catch? Well, the lumpy ride and over-assisted steering mean the Jazz isn’t particularly great to drive.

Clever flip-up rear seats and plenty of interior space: Honda Jazz - Mark Bramley

Price to pay: from £2,000

We found: 2010 Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC ES, 40,000 miles, full service history, £5,000

Watch out for: Leaky boot seals, juddering i-Shift automatics

3. Suzuki Swift (2010-2017)

It’s cheap but it’s also very cheerful, the Suzuki Swift. Granted, you can see why the former is true when you climb in; it’s a little tinny in places. But the result of that is that prices are very reasonable, so the Swift is great value. It’s also pretty good to drive, and combined with its smart, well-proportioned styling, that should ensure it puts a smile on your face. And with Suzuki’s excellent reputation for reliability, the Swift shouldn’t leave you stranded. Downsides? Well, the rear seats are pretty cramped – though they should be fine for kids – and the boot is rather small.

Cheap and cheerful: Suzuki Swift - suzuki swift

Price to pay: from £2,000

We found: 2012 Swift 1.2 SZ3, 58,000 miles, full service history, £4,990

Watch out for: Rattling trim, juddering clutches, weak handbrakes in need of adjustment

2. Ford Fiesta (2008-2017)

The Ford Fiesta might have just suffered an ignominious exit from the new car market, but over on the used market there are still hundreds of examples for sale. The seventh-generation version is by far the most ubiquitous, and it has plenty to recommend it including lively handling, a supple ride, a decent amount of space and low running costs. Careful with the 1.0-litre turbo – it’s brilliant to drive, but needs a particularly costly timing belt change at 10 years old. You might therefore be better off with the older 1.25- or 1.4-litre engines instead; they’re mechanically simpler and the timing belt changes, while more regular, are less labour-intensive, and therefore a fraction of the cost.

Lively handling and a supple ride: Ford Fiesta

Price to pay: from £1,500

We found: 2010 Fiesta 1.4 Titanium, 50,000 miles, full service history, £4,995

Watch out for: Loose door seals, rattling track rod ends, buckled alloy wheels, notchy gear changes

1. Skoda Citigo (2012-2019)

How do you get a good deal on a Volkswagen Up? Buy a Skoda Citigo instead. The Citigo boasts all the benefits of the Up, given it’s by and large the same car. That means it’s just as roomy, just as sweet to drive, and just as comfortable. But of course, shorn of the VW badge and its associated premium, the Citigo costs less, which means a good example just sneaks below our £5,000 budget. It’s smaller than the other cars here, but there’s still space for four adults, and the diminutive dimensions should make it a doddle to park at the school gates. Just make sure that you look for a five-door example, rather than the three-door that is also available, as the rear doors will be invaluable for school-run duties. Otherwise, the Citigo is mechanically very simple, dependable and easy to fix; the perfect town runaround and school run companion.

Simple, dependable and easy to fix: Skoda Citigo

Price to pay: from £3,000

We found: 2013 Citigo 1.0 MPI SE, 35,000 miles, full service history, £4,895

Watch out for: Damp carpets as a result of water leaks, sparsely-equipped S versions, jerky ASG auto

