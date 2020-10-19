Beat Trump and rewrite democracy rules to build a fair America that serves its people

Early voting started last week in my home state of Georgia, kicking off the final countdown to Election Day 2020. And President Donald Trump keeps giving voters here and around the country ample reason to go to the polls. On the debate stage, he refused to condemn white supremacy, tried to distract voters by peddling lies about vote by mail, launched personal attacks against Joe Biden’s family, and more.

To safeguard the future of our country, we must vote Trump out of office. But this election is about more than who will be our next president. It’s an opportunity to ensure that our political system doesn’t let people like Trump and his ilk make decisions that benefit them instead of the majority of Americans. Close to 220,000 deaths from COVID-19, an economy in shambles, and racist rhetoric making front-page news tragically demonstrate what happens when our government fails to respond to the needs of the people. After four damaging years, the process of building our country back better requires a wholesale reform of our democracy. We, the people, have the power to do just that.

What made Trump possible

Years of restrictions on the right to vote, partisan gerrymandering, unlimited and untraceable money in our elections, and crackdowns on unions made Trump’s catastrophic presidency possible. Right now, his regime is propped up by a putative Senate majority that represents about 48% of the U.S. population.

Among the horrible ramifications of such a deeply unrepresentative body is its devastating ability to block or confirm Supreme Court justices. President Trump plans to cram Judge Amy Coney Barrett into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy. Barrett is a minority-driven nomination that will have long-ranging effects on health care, choice and the rights of the marginalized and disadvantaged.

The U.S. Senate has become a lopsided governing body, where four different senators represent two states with populations smaller than the 706,000 residents of Washington, D.C., who remain voiceless in the Senate. Meanwhile, Republicans have enjoyed wild success gerrymandering congressional districts and gained an average of 19 seats every election between 2012 and 2016 — even in states where they lose the popular vote — while shrinking the size of Democrats’ victory in 2018. And a man who got 3 million fewer votes than his opponent occupies the most powerful job in the world.

We can have all the partisan fights we want, but our electoral process and system of government should be neutral and fair to every American. If we vote in droves for the only candidate who supports checks and balances and will fight for a functioning democracy, we can reform the system so it works for all of us and finally delivers on the meaningful change most Americans want.

Election Day is last call

Majorities support the work of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, benefits like paid leave, and common-sense reforms to curb the use of excessive police force. Trump has repeatedly undermined these policies and institutions — yet, at full strength, they could have mitigated the hardships of this pandemic and the loss of Black lives. Majorities also support policies that would make America safer and more prosperous, such as a path to citizenship for immigrants, expanded background checks for gun purchases, a woman’s right to choose, action on climate change, and an increased minimum wage. These markers of progress become reality if we make rebalancing our institutions a priority next year.