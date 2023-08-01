How to beat Soggy Summer Affective Disorder

Grey, wet weather can cause a case of the summer blues - Alamy

This summer has been a story of hope over experience. The June heatwave, when we made plans for a hot few months, is a distant memory – fading fast in the clouds and rain that are spreading over the country, casting a pall over August. When the nights draw in and it is cold, dark, and likely raining, you might expect to feel a little out of sorts.

But rain in August? It’s even more cruel than in winter because it goes against our expectations. The forecast for the last month has been grey cloud and interminable drizzle, and it is not set to change over the next two weeks. Unsurprisingly, this has dampened our spirits. It’s the season of soggy summer affective disorder, or SSAD.

Grey, wet weather can cause a case of the summer blues. One Australian study found that people had higher levels of the “feel good’’ chemical serotonin on brighter days than cloudy ones. Another study found that 9 per cent of us feel angrier and less happy on days with more precipitation. This could be more acute in summer, when we expect the odd sunny spell and look forward to a dose of Vitamin D. Research shows that people report higher life satisfaction on exceptionally sunny days. We talk about feeling “under the weather” or having “face like thunder” for good reason. Unfortunately you can’t control the weather – but is there a way to beat the blues?

In most cases, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is an affliction that descends in October and lifts in spring. Triggered by shorter days in autumn and winter, its symptoms include a persistent low mood, lethargy and a lack of interest in everyday activities.

But while SAD typically presents as a “winter depression”, darker, colder and wetter days can impact our mood all year round, says Liz Ritchie, a psychotherapist at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

“During the summer we don’t always get a lot of sunshine – it’s a bit of a lottery. The actual characteristics of SAD – low mood, a loss of interest in life, feeling lethargic, difficulty concentrating … that can happen at any time of year.”

Research published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research that found people are more likely to report symptoms of depression in cloudy or overcast weather –with women being more susceptible, in part due to fluctuating hormone levels.

Get that beach ice cream anyway – going outdoors is good for your mood - Getty

Of course, for most people, the sudden appearance of autumnal weather in August will only have a trivial impact on mood.

But even if you don’t meet the threshold for seasonal depression, it is abundantly clear that a rainy day can lead to a lack of energy and motivation. If the weather is poor, you spend less time outside, which has a knock-on effect on sleep quality and general wellbeing. Remember the nursery rhyme that begins, “it’s raining, it’s pouring, the old man is snoring?” There’s a reason he couldn’t get up in the morning.

A lack of sunlight impacts melatonin production, which can leave you feeling “lethargic and sleepy,” says Ritchie, as well as affecting “the production of the other feel good hormones such as serotonin and noradrenaline.” A drop in serotonin levels has also been shown to make you hungrier and crave carbohydrates.

But don’t despair, there is a way to get through it.

“The bottom line is that light exposure is fundamentally important,” says Dr Guy Meadows, a sleep expert and founder of The Sleep School and the Insomnia Help app.

“We know that when you step outside and are in natural daylight, that does a number of really important things, especially with morning light. It tells us, ‘Yes, we’re awake,’ and so the body starts to count down towards nighttime sleep. That’s good for the timing of your sleep-wake cycle. Light exposure will also help to trigger the brain to release the neurochemical serotonin. That has a direct link to our mood, so we’ll feel better.

“But you don’t need a gloriously sunny day to feel better,” insists Meadows, “you just need to step outside. I’m stood outside my office right now and it’s pretty glum, it’s completely overcast,” he says. “But it’s still really bright. We’re massively deprived of light indoors. Just getting outside for 10 minutes mid-morning is still going to be great for your sleep and your mood compared to staying indoors.”

Go for that walk along the seafront even when the drizzle is tempting you to stay indoors - Alamy

If you are inside all day hiding from the rain, or it’s a particularly dark, cloudy day, this can have a knock-on effect on your circadian rhythm and mood. That is why SAD is often treated with exposure to bright light.

There are other contributing factors. People are generally more likely to adopt a sedentary lifestyle in poor weather, which can increase the risk of depressive symptoms. A study published in the journal Transitional Psychiatry found that “mentally passive sedentary behaviours” such as watching television were associated with a higher risk of depression, and countless studies have found that physical exercise lowers your risk.

Hacking your way to a sunnier disposition is all about marginal gains – small steps that will have a transformative effect. When it comes to SSAD, the most effective prescription is exercise and time spent outdoors – the best way to bust the seasonal blues at any time of year.

Go for that walk along the seafront even when the drizzle is tempting you to stay indoors. Exercise in the morning, as it is important to get natural light exposure early in the day. If it is tipping it down, getting any light is better than nothing, and will help boost your mood and set you up for a good night’s sleep.

“Even sitting next to a window will help,” says Meadows. “Expose yourself to light and avoid sitting in a dark part of the house.”

Let’s hope for an Indian summer in September.

