Beat Prime Day prices with these Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung, Whirlpool and LG

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop these Best Buy deals on tech, kitchen appliances and more on sale at Prime Day-level prices.
Shop these Best Buy deals on tech, kitchen appliances and more on sale at Prime Day-level prices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about three weeks away (starting Tuesday, July 12) and many shoppers might already be eager to score the best tech deals. After all, finding new devices for your kitchen, living room and more can be a pricey process and any bit of savings is appreciated. If you want to skip the process of signing up for a Prime membership and just cut to the deals, Best Buy has some of the best tech on the market for prices that please your budget.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for user-friendly headphones, powerful laptops or multi-function appliances, the tech retailer has a plethora of devices on sale in time for Prime Day. These devices come from the most praised developers, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft and more. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals ahead of July 12

4th of July sales: 50+ deals to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

You don't even have to wait until Prime Day to access Best Buy's amazing savings. We've found some of the best deals currently listed on the site right now.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a Samsung 8K TV and a WD portable hard drive.

  1. Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $35)

  2. WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $44.99 (Save $40)

  3. Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $129.99 (Save $40)

  4. Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series LED Curved FHD Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility for $249.99 (Save $150)

  5. Samsung 85-Inch Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $5,499.99 (Save $1,000)

The best TV deals at Best Buy

If you want to turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, Vizio and more.

Upgrade your home viewing experience with these Best Buy deals on top-rated TVs.
Upgrade your home viewing experience with these Best Buy deals on top-rated TVs.

The best laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with ease thanks to these Best Buy deals on laptops feature devices that are super portable and ultra powerful.

Take computer power on the go with these great Best Buy deals on laptops.
Take computer power on the go with these great Best Buy deals on laptops.

The best cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on-the-go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy help you find the right device from Samsung, Motorola and more.

Cell phones are an essential these days and you can get one for value prices with these Best Buy deals.
Cell phones are an essential these days and you can get one for value prices with these Best Buy deals.

The best appliance deals at Best Buy

There's so much to do around the house in a day. Make housework a little easier with these Best Buy deals on appliances from Ninja, Whirlpool and more.

Get your cooking and laundry done with ease by shopping these Best Buy deals on appliances.
Get your cooking and laundry done with ease by shopping these Best Buy deals on appliances.

The best tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from stylish wireless earbuds to compact smart speakers.

Get top-rated devices from major developers with these Best Buy deals.
Get top-rated devices from major developers with these Best Buy deals.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Shop early deals on beauty, fashion and home

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphonesrobot vacuumsair fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more and the savings will blow your mind.

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. The retailer also offers flash sales focused on specific devices and three-day events sitewide. Even without hosting sales, Best Buy has its own deals section with discounts always available on essential tech.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. There's the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $300 off at $1,599.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. You can even get top-rated Amazon devices, like the fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for 20% off at $39.99. When we tested it, the Echo Dot impressed us with its user-friendly interface and chic design.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop early Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Get Prime Day-level deals on top-tier tech

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The 10 best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals to shop right now before the madness begins — up to 49% off

    Before the massive sale, snag these early Prime Day deals including an Oral-B electric toothbrush, JBL headphones, a Shark vacuum and more.

  • The best portable projector for outdoor movie night is on sale right now

    Great for indoor and outdoor movie nights, the Elfin is one small feature shy of perfection.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming—shop the best early Amazon deals ahead of July 12

    Amazon Prime Day is less than three weeks away (starts July 12). If you want to get a jump on savings, we've got the details on the best deals.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t