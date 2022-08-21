Need to beat the heat? This Ottawa fire hydrant is now a water fountain

The City of Ottawa picked the corner of Somerset Street West and Empress Avenue as the first location for the fire hydrant-turned-water fountain. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter - image credit)

To give residents easy access to drinking water this summer, the City of Ottawa has installed a water fountain in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood that attaches to a fire hydrant much like a fire hose.

Ottawa's water services department noticed during last summer's heat waves in western Canada people loved having drinking fountains and misting stations run off the cities' fire hydrants — so in the fall, they decided to recreate the idea here.

The fountain is currently installed at a hydrant on the corner of Somerset Street West and Empress Avenue, across the street from St. Luke's Anglican church.

It will be there for about two weeks before moving elsewhere, said Brian Simpson, program manager for the city's water distribution operations.

"We wanted to ensure that it was going to be fully accessible to everybody," Simpson said. "I don't know for certain if it's 100 per cent the best design we have, but [one] part of the pilot project is to help us learn, to say, 'What can we do better?'"

The fountain's design will allow people to fill up their own water bottles, Simpson said, and is also accessible to pets.

"It's very similar to the drinking fountain that we have for everybody else. It's just much lower to the ground," he said. "Someone can just push the button, the bowl fills up and their pets can drink from it."

The Chinatown location was picked in part because the church provides meal programs and other support services via St. Luke's Table for people who are homeless, Simpson said.

"It kind of ticks all the boxes of vulnerable populations, plus [it's] a great position to have it set up where we know there's foot traffic," he said. "Chinatown is always running a ton of fantastic events."

23,000 fire hydrants, 23,000 possible locations

While Simpson doesn't know where the fountain is going next, he said there's a suite of options — and encouraged residents and city councillors to suggest potential locations.

The fountain will be attached to a different hydrant every two weeks until the end of October, Simpson said, with plans to expand the number of fountains next summer.

"This will be my little gushing moment for water distribution in the City of Ottawa," said Simpson. "We've got over 3,000 kilometres of water mains that then distribute that water across the city ... about the distance from Ottawa to Calgary."

Those water mains connect to 23,000 fire hydrants as well as residences and businesses, he said, meaning that the water coming from the new fountain is the same as what comes out of people's taps.

"Our drinking water is actually some of the best in the world. And that's something that I think as residents we kind of take for granted."

The mix of tourists and locals in the Chinatown area made Somerset Street West a great place to pilot the fountain, said Catherine Boucher, president of the Dalhousie Community Association.

"We're extremely happy to see it and hope it's the first of many, because we have been talking about access to water for our community for some time," she said.

Boucher said she covets the misting feature that Edmonton installed, but so far doesn't exist on Ottawa's fire hydrant fountain.

"We [could create] a splash pad for the little kids. I don't mind if the big kids use it too, but some other form of water, like a misting feature, would be great too."

Ottawa Fire Services, which worked with the city on the project, told CBC the fountain in no way impacts their ability to access a hydrant when they need it to fight fires.