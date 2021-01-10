Beat the Chasers viewers fuming after contestant is "robbed" of £50k over a Disney question
Beat the Chasers viewers think one contestant was absolutely robbed in the final episode of the ITV series, which aired tonight (January 10).
Series 2 of the Chase spin-off has seen more than a handful of contestants take a fair chunk of money away from the Chasers – Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett – but others have been rather unfortunate with their randomly-selected questions.
Esnart from Luton was one of those unlucky individuals this evening, but viewers think the manner in which she lost was downright harsh to say the least.
Asked which classic Disney animation centres on cats in Paris, Esnart answered 'Aristocrats'.
Unfortunately, host Bradley Walsh was unable to accept that as the correct answer, which is, of course, The Aristocats. The stumble cost Esnart a vital couple of seconds, which ultimately resulted in her losing out on a massive £50k cash prize.
Considering that Esnart clearly knew the answer, those watching at home couldn't believe she was penalised for her mispronunciation.
"Esnart was robbed blind on that Aristocats question. If I was her I'd be straight down citizens advice," tweeted one viewer.
Another wrote: "#BeatTheChasers @ITV The first contestant was robbed - she got the correct answer, Aristocats. Being told she was wrong threw her off - pay her the £50k. #robbed"
"@ITVChase unfair scoring Esnart incorrectly on the Aristocats question. Twitter is not happy!" another added.
Check out more of the reactions below.
They should’ve gave that Aristocats answer, they knew what she meant. #BeatTheChasers
— Daz (@dazmarklew) January 10, 2021
Esnart was robbed blind on that Aristocats question. If I was her I'd be straight down citizens advice. #BeatTheChasers
— Luke (@HiyaLuke) January 10, 2021
@ITVChase unfair scoring Esnart incorrectly on the Aristocats question. Twitter is not happy! #BeatTheChasers
— Opinionated Telly Addict (@itsjustrubbish) January 10, 2021
#BeatTheChasers @ITV The first contestant was robbed - she got the correct answer, Aristocats. Being told she was wrong threw her off - pay her the £50k. #robbed
— Ray Smethurst (@althewayray) January 10, 2021
Stewards enquiry on what Bradley heard that contestant say for the aristocats #BeatTheChasers @MarkLabbett
— Helen Dickinson (@purplepiggy1974) January 10, 2021
Aristocrats/Aristocats...seems a bit harsh, she had the right film... #BeatTheChasers
— Fiona Kavanagh (@FionaMKavanagh) January 10, 2021
Nah I’m still fuming for her.. 50k because she didn’t say ‘Aristocats’ right but she did..come on @ITV do the right thing! #BeatTheChasers
— David Simmons (@DavidJSimmons) January 10, 2021
Beat the Chasers airs on ITV.
