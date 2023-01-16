How to beat Blue Monday: 12 tips for January happiness

Beat blue Monday - Getty

Today is "Blue Monday", deemed the most dismal day of the year, attached to a weighing-up of weather conditions, collective debt, festive fallout and resolution fatigue. Even the psychologist originally paid to put his name to this faux formula has made it his life's mission to dispute it. Still, it's true that, for many, the present month spells gloom.

January doesn't destroy me the way it chips away at other people. As a lifelong sufferer of bleak mood, the beginning of the year feels no better and no worse than any other epoch. (Unlike February, which is so unremittingly ghastly even calendar-makers saw fit to keep it brief.)

As a consequence, I often find myself dispensing advice, spurring on normally jovial types from the depths of dour experience.

Behold: January happiness tips from a depressive.

1. Find your bliss

Keep a list of things that make you happy and indulge in them. Happy people appreciate that small pleasures have an impact greater than the sum of their parts, especially if expanded into a daily ritual. Brew coffee, lay the table for a meal. Don't ration these joys.

2. Ask for help

Misery often brings the urge to self-isolate. Create a catalogue of people you can be honest with at moments when your brain feels blank. These are the individuals you can be with at this time; the ones you can do nothing with, not merely something.

3. Music

I once found myself musing: "I wish there were something like podcasts only with no talking." Then I remembered music. Use it to spur action, sugar the pill of work, or give it your full attention.

4. Tasks

Get up, make your bed, dress, make food. These are achievements you are achieving. And, again, if you feel you aren't, then keep an inventory of these small triumphs.

5. Newness

If it's a slump rather than paralysis, then seek out fresh experiences: head to a different neighbourhood, eat in a new restaurant, go to a play, see a film. Learn something and open up your existence.

6. Move

There's something about shifting yourself physically that propels you on emotionally. I'm not referring to a complicated exercise regime here, merely basic movement: a walking rather than a talking cure. If this can involve greenery, then so much the better. But, just go, even if it's for only five minutes.

get outside - Getty

7. Stimulants

Don't go crazy, but don't deprive yourself of caffeine if you need to feel more alive. Just none after 4pm, or it won't be out of your system by bed. Be careful with alcohol: it can feel like a perk, but doesn't sit well with misery.

8. Journal your way out of a hole

It sounds horribly Californian - I once spent 18 months "journalling" when instructed to by a therapist. She was right, though. It helps to keep track of progress, perceive patterns, and police behaviours that aren't helping, as can the platitude that is the gratitude list. Deploy a Pepysian secret code, if mortified.

9. Distraction

Learn to understand when distraction is a good idea - going for a walk instead of Instagram- stalking an ex, say - and when it's not: namely, when we're talking about addiction, be it drinking, eating, shopping, sex, or work.

10. Cure yourself by helping others

This is the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) principle. A new study by Ohio State University found that performing kind deeds for others can be more successful at reducing depression than cognitive behavioural therapy.

11. Don't think

Or rather, don't invest in your thoughts - they're not necessarily true. AA uses the acronym HALT. Ask yourself whether you're Hungry, Angry, Lonely or Tired, and whether this may be clouding your judgment. I'd add another H - hormonal, thus HHALT.

12. Fake it until you make it

This is another AA mantra, as is "This too shall pass". It will.

