Beat Amazon Prime Day prices with home and tech deals at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung and LG

Head to Best Buy to shop competing Amazon Prime Day deals on must-have tech from HP, Sony and more.
Head to Best Buy to shop competing Amazon Prime Day deals on must-have tech from HP, Sony and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and Best Buy is getting in on the fun with an impressive lineup of deals that meet or beat Amazon's uber-low prices. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the best sales right now.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—which kicked off this morning, July 12. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

The best Prime Day deals you can shop at Best Buy

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a reliable gas range and a feature-rich smart TV.

  1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. JBL Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $79.99 (Save $220)

  3. Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)

  4. Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 (Save $500)

  5. NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike for $799.99 (Save $500)

TV deals at Best Buy

If you want to turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, Vizio and more.

Upgrade your home viewing experience with these Best Buy deals on top-rated TVs.

Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with ease thanks to these Best Buy deals on laptops. Shop devices that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Get ahead of the Prime Day shopping rush with these laptop deals at Best Buy.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint.

Cell phones are an essential these days and you can get one for value prices with these Best Buy deals.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

There's so much to do around the house in a day. Make housework a little easier with these Best Buy deals on appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Get your cooking and laundry done with ease by shopping these Best Buy deals on appliances.

Tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from stylish wireless earbuds to compact smart speakers.

Bring new technology into your home with these Prime Day-level deals on earbuds, smart assistants and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale is being held today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. The shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphonesrobot vacuumsair fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up now.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers are offering similar sales. Today, for instance, we've been tracking huge price drops on select products at WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 during its Black Friday in July sale. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

Best Buy's competing Prime Day deals are currently live. Now through tomorrow, July 13 you can shop the Black Friday in July sale for epic savings on best-in-class tech. The sitewide savings event includes huge markdowns on LG, Samsung, Apple and so much more.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $300 off at $1,599.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

