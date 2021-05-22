The Beast Must Die: seen enough doom-laden crime dramas? Think again

Every streaming service must go through the stages of evolution: from bacteria to swamp-thing to biped. First, it launches with a load of old shows you forgot had ever existed, perhaps some films you have already seen twice; then, the first round of original programming, quite often a high watermark though with some strange missteps, when studios commission in the dark without the spectral idea of “an audience” there to shape it; then, the third stage, humanoid, when the new series are so regular that quality control has gone, and for every big-budget drama there’s also a competitive reality show about peeling bananas or something.

Related: The Guide: Staying In – sign up for our home entertainment tips

But I suppose by then it doesn’t matter, because we are hooked: I won’t like it, but when Netflix eventually launches Peel of Fortune (hosted by Ryan Reynolds, weirdly), I will reluctantly watch all 30 episodes in a row.

Slithering out of the slime now is Britbox, the BBC/ITV Avengers Assemble-style streaming service that has spent time floating around in stage one (good news for Men Behaving Badly fans), and dabbled with stage two (the we-could-talk-about-it-but-let’s-not-shall-we Spitting Image revamp), and is now flopping firmly about on land with The Beast Must Die (available Thursday), a modern retelling of the Nicholas Blake novel taken from his Nigel Strangeways series. Yes, there’s a murder. Yes, there’s a thirst for revenge. Yes, the lead detective has a troubled past he’s fighting hard to hide. Yes, yes, all of that.

By now we’ve all seen a British drama where a crime has happened but all is not as it seems and everyone in the locale is acting weirdly, and in the first few minutes of The Beast Must Die it seems as though the same old tropes are going to emerge. A clearly doomed child laughs merrily while running through woods, for instance. A despondent detective with the collar pulled up on his coat stares from a cliff into the barren sea. A glamorous model reluctantly shares a cigarette. The domestic ravings of a disgruntled local prove to be a vital clue. Someone rents a single miserable studio flat with a triumphant “I’ll take it!” seconds after walking through the door. You get it, you get it: you’re going to be pulled in, misdirected, then watch someone unexpected break somewhere around the middle of episode five and confess to everything.

The Beast Must Die gets around the problem of being yet-another-limited-series-detective-drama by stacking great performance on top of great performance and letting the camera linger artfully (and occasionally surreally) on each. The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo is superb as a parent haunted by the death of her child, turning amateur sleuth with a hunger for revenge but tripping up constantly over her own sore emotions. Billy Howle is fantastic as Detective Strangeways, glibly funny one moment and spiralling into a fit of PTSD the next. Jared Harris is the perfect villain: a powerfully charismatic bastard who makes every scene jangle with nerves whenever he strides in. I thought I was completely over “a body, a town, a mystery, a grey and brooding sea” detective dramas, frankly. The Beast Must Die has lured me right back in.