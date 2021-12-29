Beast Legends Blind Box Is Coming Now

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beast Legends released mystery boxes on December 28, 2021 and the average price of each blind box is 0.03BNB. According to the latest battle report displayed on the official website, 5000+ were snapped up, with only 4000+ remaining. Meanwhile, the Beast Legends Staking NFT Program will go live from December 29, 2021 to January 18, 2022. Blind box holders can navigate to the Blind Boxes platform to stake their NFT (maximum 11 slots) in the mining pool. The number of ARTS tokens awarded will be based on BSC block generation.

The game will officially open on January 20,2022. Purchasing Beast Legends Blind Box is the most convenient and fastest way to enter the game. Players need to obtain at least three beasts to start the game. The only way for future players to obtain NFTs is to buy them from the market.

Acquiring a blind box lets owners start the game early and begin earning immediately on the official launch day. It is also a great way to collect Beast Legends NFTs at a much lower price and trade them on the Marketplace later on. Holders can also stake their NFTs to earn ARTS tokens for governance (DAO) and breeding beasts.

How Beast Legends differ from other games?

Beast Legends was built with a handful of unique principles and features in mind:

Background: Manor is the world of sacred beasts, the cradle of all legendary beasts in the metaverse. Beasts possess features from dragons, foxes, and tortoises and a wide variety of body parts that makes each Beast special. Players can fight, multiply, and grow in the Manor world through the beasts they collect and establish a huge beast camp.

Core Gameplay: What sets it apart is that rather than being a tile-matching video game, the player aims and flicks their monsters around on a field, similar to billiards/pool, bumping off of walls and enemies to perform damage. Colliding the currently in play monster with any of the allied monsters activates Bump Combos that set off explosions, energy beams, or projectiles to perform damage on opponent monsters.

Sustainable Economic Platforms: Beast Legends is a metaverse world based on Norse mythology. It is a monster-themed metaverse defined and shared by the community with a sustainable economic platform. We are developing a variety of mini-games for Beasts. In the early stage, the platform will develop 5 high-quality own games, and gradually unlock a variety of NFT application scenarios, such as monster marbles, PvP, breeding simulation and puzzles, with the purpose of initially building the platform ecosystem.

Social Game: Players will be able to create teams of Beasts and compete in competitive battles and tournaments. In addition, sponsored events will rewards winners of different tournaments with special prizes. The game will be further developed to allow players to cooperate or compete through features like quests, duels, etc.

An Open and Secure Marketplace: Beast Legends uses Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to ensure open and transparent ownership and liquidity, as well as a safe market. The player has completed the ownership of the beast and will be able to trade and sell smoothly and safely. Binance Smart Chain allows users to enjoy cheaper and faster blockchain transactions.

About Beast Legends

Beast Legends is a community-driven, defined and shared with a sustainable economic platform that empowers users by rewarding their participation and enjoyment. By using the distribution of governance tokens ARTS, combined with Defi and NFT, to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

The Beast Legends decentralized platform allows players and creators to own a piece of our gaming monster-themed metaverse, participate in the governance and economy while creating and enjoying a simple way to benefit from their playing time. Beast Legends uses Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to ensure open and transparent ownership and liquidity, also allowing users to enjoy cheaper and faster blockchain transactions.

Beast Legends is led by a stellar team with leadership experience operating in a top 20 crypto exchange and over 10 years of combined experience in gaming.

About NFT blind box?

Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). This highly scalable dApp enables brands and creators to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs.

For more information, please check our website.

