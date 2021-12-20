Beast Legends Announces the Launch of a New Gamefi Game

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beast Legends has launched a unique GameFi game, this game will bring players a new experience. GameFi integrates DeFi, NFT, and gaming, ensuring that the blockchain is no longer limited to digital assets. According to DappRadar, the number of chain game transactions reached $480.7 billion in the first half of 2021. As of mid-November 2021, there were more than 3 million chain gamers worldwide. When it comes to GameFi, you have to mention the hottest head GameFi games like Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Sandbox. Although these game projects have achieved great success, the global GameFi market is currently mixed with good and bad. But there are also many up-and-coming projects that deserve attention. Beast Legends is a very promising GameFi game.



How to play Beast Legends:

Step 1: Get Your Own Mystery Box

Buy Mystery Box eggs from the official website https://beastlegends.games/#/home/nft. Each Mystery Box egg is worth 0.15BNB. Open the Mystery Box and you will get a unique egg (NFT).

There are 6 types of NFT eggs in the game, which you can get by drawing Mystery Boxes. Depending on their rarity, they are divided into Evil Monster Egg, Exotic Monster Egg, Purple Scale Monster Egg, Ancient Rock Horn Egg, Ancient Flame Egg, Ancient Sacred Beast Egg.

Step 2: NFT Staking & Mining

After you own the eggs, you can automatically earn $ARTS by contributing these eggs to the mining pool. The higher the computational power of the staked NFT eggs or the longer the staking takes, the more $ARTS you can earn from the mining pool. (The staking limit for each wallet address is 11 NFTs).

Step 3: PVE/PVP upgrades and tasks

In Beast Legends, players need at least three monsters to start the game. The current gameplay includes PVE adventure mode and PVP arena mode. Regardless of whether a player enters a PVE level or a PVP battle, they will consume 1 individual power.

Each round, the player randomly targets a field with their monsters, bumping into walls and enemies to deal damage. Divine beasts with different traits have different collision effects. If the player targets the divine beast's traits, the fight becomes easier and using the divine beast's abilities wisely makes the fight more effective.

Story continues

High quality gameplay that pays off

Play to Earn is one of the most important features of GameFi games like Axie Infinity. As the name suggests, you can earn income while playing. During the 2020 epidemic, residents of countries like the Philippines can earn income to fund their lives by playing and earning Axie Infinity.

In Beast Legends, you can get EXP and HRS by passing PVE levels or winning PVP battles. When you spend EXP and HRS in the beast bar, you can increase the level of the beasts. High level beasts have higher attributes that help players in combat. In addition, players can get HRS rewards at the end of the season that correspond to their rank. Besides PVE and PVP, you can also get additional HRS rewards for completing tasks.

GameFi's "play to earn" mode has spread extremely quickly among users and is widely regarded as the new field with the lowest barriers to entry and easiest implementation on the blockchain. There are countless GameFi games on the market. If you want to identify a really good project, you need to comprehensively consider the game structure, team, token economic model, and aftercare. Beast Legends' architecture is mature, the development team is made up of high-tech geeks from around the world, and the game's return on investment is high. As it stands, this is a new GameFi game that deserves a lot of attention.

