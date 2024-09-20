Bears WR Keenan Allen to miss second straight game with heel injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams will once again be missing a top wide receiver, with the Chicago Bears ruling Keenan Allen out for the second straight week because of a heel injury.

Allen will not travel with the team to Indianapolis for Sunday's game against the Colts. His heel has been bothering the six-time Pro Bowler for several weeks, though coach Matt Eberflus said Friday it is improving. He also said Allen is dealing with a personal matter.

“He’ll be ready when he’s ready, when his body tells him," Eberflus said. "We have a really good training staff and those guys are trying to get him back as soon as possible. Keenan has been working diligently to get that done. The process will — he has been on the field; he has been moving and cutting. We’ll see where it goes next week.”

Allen, acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, caught four passes in Chicago's season-opening win over Tennessee. He missed last week's loss at Houston.

Guard Nate Davis (groin) is questionable. Eberflus said running back Travis Homer had surgery for a finger injury he suffered in practice and would be placed on injured reserve.

Chicago's revamped offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL through two games. Williams, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Southern California, is off to a rough start, with just 267 yards passing and one of the league's worst completion percentages (56.1). No one has been sacked more times (nine), and he has not thrown a touchdown pass. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press